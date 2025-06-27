"It's never been more fun to be a Longhorn fan": CFB world overjoyed with Steve Sarkisian's visionary step to recalibrate Texas

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian turned the program around after he took the reins in 2021. Sarkisian explained on Friday how he rebuilt the team’s culture through accountability and academics.

“I’m not just a football coach," Sarkisian said, via the “3 and Longhorn” show.

"I’m a developer of young men. We had zero players drafted, and I remember going to the staff saying, ‘We have a culture problem.’ … I said, ‘We gotta change the culture and we have to start from an individual standpoint that everything matters. Everything counts here. School’s going to matter.’”

He was successful in implenting that change. The team’s GPA steadily rose each year: 2.78, 2.98, 3.27 and 3.31 last spring, according to the coach. As grades went up, so did wins and NFL draft picks. The Longhorns went from 5-7 to 13-3, and had 12 players drafted last season, including three first-round picks.

Sarkisian also mentioned how Texas lives by the idea that it doesn't get to choose when to care or work hard.

Fans loved the message and shared their praise on Instagram.

“I was behind this hire from the start. And its panning out great so far. HOOK’EM COACH,” a fan wrote.

“Love this - sure, the NIL is important, but Sark gets that UT can differentiate itself beyond NIL. Many of the greatest coaches focused on the whole player, not just the football player. I had a student who played for Saban - changed the trajectory of that kid’s life (and he didn’t play pro football,” one fan said.

“Phenomenal. Keep it up, @realcoachsark - it’s never been more fun to be a Longhorn fan,” a fan commented.

Many similar comments lauding Sarkisian kept flooding in.

“🔥🔥🔥,” a fan wrote.

“Great consistent leadership …humans work hard for you genuine processes!! 🧡🤘🏽🔥,” another fan commented.

“When they first hired him I wasn’t sold at all, but I was wrong. He’s a great person and has done a great job at Texas! 🔥🤘🏽,” one fan said.

Steve Sarkisian on how Nick Saban and Pete Carol shaped his coaching perspective

Steve Sarkisian credited former Alabama coach Nick Saban and former USC coach Pete Carroll for teaching him the importance of building a strong team culture.

“I think Pete and Nick get all the credit in the world for giving me an idea of what it (tough all day mindset) looks like because I do believe teams take on the personality of the head coach," Sarkisian said on Friday, via the “3rd & Longhorns” show.

"The things that important to the head coach inevitably are gonna come out of the teams in the way that they play and the way they go about life.”

With the team on the rise, the Longhorns will open their season on Aug. 30 on the road against the defending national champion, Ohio State.

