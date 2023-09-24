"It's not nothing magical" - Shedeur Sanders rejects calling Oregon loss an eye-opener, points out lack of execution as a major drawback

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders has reflected on the loss against the Oregon Ducks on Saturday.

Sanders had a difficult time on the gridiron against Oregon. Dan Lanning and Co. were in complete control, dismantling Deion Sanders and his revamped Colorado 42-6. With that, the Buffs' winning streak came to an end, following wins against TCU, Nebraska and Colorado State.

Sanders, who had been putting up impressive numbers in his debut season for the Buffs, couldn't execute the same charisma and talent against the highly favored Oregon. The defensive line of the Ducks was just too strong as they denied Colorado scoring opportunities.

However, in the post-game press conference, Sanders said that the massive loss they suffered wasn't something out of the ordinary or a reality check for the team. He said that the team lacked execution and admitted that there's a lot of scope for improvement in his own game as well as the team's chemistry.

"I mean its not eye-opening because, I mean it's a game of football. If you don't execute, then you're going to lose.

"If the other team execute, then they're going to win. It's not nothing magical they did that was just like unreal or surreal. It was just that we didn't execute our game plan", Shedeur said.

The quarterback son of coach Deion Sanders could not sprinkle his magic to save the Buffs against Oregon. In fact, Shedeur was nowhere close to the performances he put up in the three games before week 4. Against the Ducks, he only managed 159 passing yards.

His only touchdown pass for Colorado came in the fourth quarter, which was also the only reason they avoided a whitewash.

Moreover, Shedeur was also sacked an incredible seven times. The Ducks looked like the stronger team in almost every aspect as they brought up their fourth straight win of the season.

Shedeur Sanders: Stats and records so far this season

The young quarterback son of Coach Prime transferred from Jackson State for this season when his father joined Colorado as their coach.

Shedeur was immediately named the starting quarterback, as he had a stellar record during his two-season stint with Jackson State.

In his debut game for Colorado against TCU, Shedeur Sanders broke the program record by putting up 510 passing yards and four passing touchdowns.

In four games, he has recorded 1,410 passing yards and 11 passing touchdowns. Colorado next play USC in Week 5, where Shedeur Sanders will look to bounce back.