"It's hers now basically" - Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love reveals expensive gift he bought for his mom

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love was key in the Fighting Irish's narrow 27-24 win over the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Orange Bowl despite a lingering knee injury sustained in the Sugar Bowl triumph against the Georgia Bulldogs. Love has distinguished himself as the star of Marcus Freeman's offense with his offensive production.

During Saturday's news conference before the national championship game against Ohio State on Monday, Love was asked about his "favorite NIL purchase." The running back revealed that he used his NIL money to buy a Porsche for his mother, L'Tyona Love.

“I bought a (Porsche) over the summer and gave it to my mom. She has it now (so) it’s hers now, basically,” Love said.

Before the Sugar Bowl against the Georgia Bulldogs, Jeremiyah Love partnered with travel tumbler company "Stanley" in a lucrative NIL deal alongside Oregon Ducks standouts Tez Johnson and Dillon Gabriel and Texas Longhorns' Isaiah Bond.

The Fighting Irish running back has NIL deals with brands like Red Bull, Lululemon, Ricart Automotive and the Foundation. He has an NIL valuation of $2.8 million and is No. 8 in the On3 NIL 100 rankings.

Jeremiyah Love addresses his injuries ahead of title game

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are heavy underdogs for the national championship game against the Ohio State Buckeyes, who are 8.5-point favorites. Jeremiyah Love is one of the weapons that can be wielded by coach Marcus Freeman.

After playing with a knee injury in the Orange Bowl against the Penn State Nittany Lions, Love addressed his health status for the title game during his pregame news conference.

"I feel great,” Love said. “We've got great training staff. So they made sure that I was good physically. Going into the last game, it was really just going to be a mental thing. I had to overcome a mental hurdle. During the events of the last game, it happened throughout the game where I started trusting my knee more and just started to play a little bit more free.

“You're going to be sore after a game, but it was just normal soreness. That run was pretty tough. A lot of people coming at me at once. Yeah, I got to score that touchdown because of the execution of my teammates as well. We all put in work to make things like that happen.”

Jeremiyah Love was NFL standout Audric Estime's backup last season when he notched 385 yards on 71 carries for one touchdown while adding 77 yards on eight receptions and one touchdown. This year, he ramped up his production and accounted for 1,212 yards on 159 carries and 17 touchdowns while adding 232 yards on 26 receptions and two touchdowns.

