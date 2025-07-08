"It’s not about one player" - BYU HC Kalani Sitake brushes off Jake Retzlaff's controversial exit while providing update on Cougars' future

BYU coach Kalani Sitake addressed quarterback Jake Retzlaff's controversial exit from the program. Retzlaff left the Cougars and entered the transfer portal after receiving a seven-game suspension for admitting to premarital sex, which violates the school's honor code.

Stiake appeared to brush off Retzlaff's departure from BYU.

"We love Jake and appreciate everything he’s done for us, but I’ll let him make statements about his situation," Sitake said on Tuesday, via ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Sitake also provided an update on the Cougars' future following the quarterback's exit.

"The program is fine," Sitake said. "No matter the situation. It’s not about one coach. It’s not about one player, either. We feel good about our program."

Sitake added that he is excited to see three quarterbacks competing for the starting job in the 2025 season.

Retzlaff committed to BYU in 2023 after playing one season with the Riverside Tigers. He played the 2021 season with the Golden West Rustlers.

Retzlaff got the QB1 role of the Cougars in the 2024 season. He recorded 2,947 yards, 20 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and six rushing touchdowns, leading BYU to an 11-2 (7-2 Big 12) record.

Retzlaff has yet to find a new team for his fifth year of college football.

Who will be QB1 for Kalani Sitake's BYU in 2025 season?

BYU Cougars HC Kalani Sitake - Source: Imagn

BYU has three candidates to replace Jake Retzlaff for the 2025 season: Treyson Bourguet, McCae Hillstead and Bear Bachmeier.

However, there is a likelihood that Hillstead would get the QB1 role since he has more experience than Bachmeier and is more athletic than Bourguet.

Hillstead committed to BYU in 2024 after playing one season at Utah State, where he posted 1,062 yards, 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions. However, the final QB1 decision will be made by Cougars coach Kalani Sitake.

Sitake will enter his 10th year at BYU in 2025. He has compiled a 72-43 record with the team.

