"It’s pretty much a must win season for him": College fans see Brian Kelly getting fired even if LSU wins 9 games

LSU Tigers coach Brian Kelly is gearing up for what is going to be a crucial 2025 season. The former Notre Dame has always had a talented side during his time in Baton Rouge, but has never been able to convert this into a College Football Playoff spot.
The collapse at the end of the 2024 season still lingers in the minds of many LSU fans, and they hope this will not happen in 2025.
On Wednesday, college football fans on X were asked which coach they thought needs to win at least nine games (and potentially make the CFP due to this) if they were to keep their job.
These fans believe that Brian Kelly needs to win at least nine games this year.
"Brian Kelly. It’s pretty much a must win season for him." Said this fan
"BK - year 4, loaded roster, veteran QB, you name it. If he doesn’t’ he won’t be fired, but, as you said, the wolves will get loud." Another fan said
"Brian Kelly has to go deep in the playoffs." A third fan said.
"Brian Kelly is the only answer right?" This fan said
However, these fans think that nine wins at a potential CFP appearance will not be enough to keep his job.
"Brian Kelly and 9 might not be enough." This fan said
"Brian Kelly is on the hit seat IDC what anyone else has to say about it. LSU fans are a tough bunch to please drink or sober and he really screwed the pooch by losing Underwood to Michigan if he doesn't at least get 10 wins this year he may as well pack his bags." Another fan said
"Not sure if 9 wins keeps the wolves quiet in Baton Rouge." A third fan said
"Brian Kelly needs to play for a national championship. The man has had too much talent and not enough results in Baton Rouge." This fan said.
Who do Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers play this season?
Brian Kelly and his LSU Tigers have one of the hardest schedules in the SEC this year. While they avoid the likes of Georgia and Texas this year, they still have to face the likes of Clemson (as the season opener), Alabama and Ole Miss.
Four of their opponents, the three mentioned above, and the resurgent South Carolina Gamecocks all ended their season ranked above LSU in the end-of-year rankings.
Factor in games against Arkansas, Texas A&M and Oklahoma in the final weeks of the season, and there are many opportunities for LSU to finish with less than nine wins.
If this does happen, the future of Brian Kelly will likely be up for discussion.
