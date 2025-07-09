"It's a problem when I do it" - Deion Sanders calls out double standards over Colorado's transfer portal approach amid Texas Tech's recruiting spree

Colorado coach Deion Sanders made his first public appearance since April at the Big 12 Media Days in Dallas on Wednesday. While he did not share the health issue that kept him away, he was in good spirits in a gray suit with his signature charm.

Under Sanders, Colorado has been one of the most active programs in the country in acquiring talent through the transfer portal. The Buffaloes have brought in 43 transfers as part of their 2025 class; however, the tactic has led to scrutiny from some critics.

During the event, Rivals lead writer Jarrett Ramirez asked Sanders for his thoughts on Texas Tech and the work of Joey McGuire in the portal. The program has added 21 transfers this cycle.

“Joey’s got some money!" Sanders said. "He’s spending that money! I love it. Once upon a time, you guys was talking junk about me going in that portal. Now everyone going in that portal, it’s OK. It's cool when they do it, but it is a problem when I do it.”

He also praised the Texas Tech coach.

“First of all, let’s get this straight: I love me some Joey McGuire, one of the best coaches in our conference," Sanders said. "I’ve seen him excel from high school to all the way to where he is now. He’s a winner, and I absolutely love it. You know I love him because he’s a man of standard.

"We played them last year, and we was getting bombarded by them. … Joey, I know you’re out there, I love you, man. I appreciate you. Can you send, you know, a few of those dollars to us so we can get some of those players too?”

Deion Sanders’ Buffs’ recruiting front slower than transfer activity

While Colorado has been using the transfer portal aggressively, its traditional high school recruiting for the 2026 class has been relatively quiet.

Deion Sanders has secured the pledge of just six prospects. It includes four-star safety Preston Ashley, along with three-star tight end Gavin Mueller. Three-star linebacker Colby Johnson, athlete Domata Peso Jr., offensive tackle Xavier Payne and cornerback Maurice Williams round out the group.

The Buffaloes' 2026 recruiting class is ranked No. 96, according to On3.

