Country music legend Toby Keith passed away on Monday, February 5, after a battle with stomach cancer that lasted over two years. His official Twitter account announced the news on Tuesday morning, tweeting:

"Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time."

Keith, who was born and raised in Oklahoma, passed away in his sleep in his home state. The country music superstar was a lifelong die-hard fan of the Oklahoma Sooners and the university's athletic department's official X account shared a tribute, tweeting:

"The OU Athletics family is incredibly saddened by the passing of our dear friend Toby Keith. It's a profoundly sad reality to exist in a world where Toby doesn't. He brought life and joy to every room he entered, and our hearts are dimmer today without him. An American icon and a stalwart Sooner.

"A superstar talent and a fierce friend of our program. We thank him for the unwavering support he always gave, his generosity as a human being and the countless smiles and memories he created here in Oklahoma and around the world. All our love to Tricia, Shelley, Krystal, Stelen and their families. We'll miss you on campus, TK. We’re crying for us. ❤️"

Keith was a fixture at Sooners' games and practices and was deeply connected to the program. He is among the best-selling country music stars of the 21st century, with 20 of his singles topping the country music charts.

Toby Keith appeared as a guest picker on College Gameday

The Red River Showdown is among the biggest rivalries in college sports. The Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns have met 119 times, dating all the way back to 1900.

Ahead of the two teams 2018 meeting, Toby Keith appeared on ESPN's College Gameday as a guest picker. Joined by seven-time MLB Cy Young Award winner and Longhorns' alum Roger Clemens, Keith stated:

"You know who I'm picking. My best friend is here and we don't talk today. This is the only time of the year me and my boy don't talk. We ain't going to talk until about 4 o'clock. Y'all know who I'm picking. I'm picking the Sooners, baby."

