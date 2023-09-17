"It’s really the BET awards in Colorado right now" - Lil Wayne, Kawhi Leonard, and Offset attending Deion Sanders' Week 3 encounter fire up CFB world

College football fans are pumped up to witness the Colorado vs. Colorado State game that is taking place at Folsom Field. But another aspect that has ignited their enthusiasm and interest is the fact that the game is being attended by many A-listers from various industries.

Former WWE star and Hollywood actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was named as the guest picker for week 3 of ESPN College GameDay in Boulder.

Apart from this, fans also caught a glimpse of NBA star Kawhi Leonard, who was also seen on the sidelines enjoying all the action of the Rocky Mountain showdown.

Fans even saw American rapper Offset in attendance for the highly anticipated game of Week 3. Offset was giving an interview when the Rams fumbled the ball, which led to him cheering on the Buffs.

The CFB world was left in awe of the star-studded lineup that was attending the Colorado vs. Colorado State game. One fan even compared the game to the BET Awards.

"Nahhh it's really the BET awards in Colorado right now"

Here are a few more reactions to the star-studded Rocky Mountain showdown.

The Coach Prime effect has been massive on the Buffs since the day he joined the program from Jackson State.

Since his first day with the Buffs, the program has seen a significant increase in its social media following. After a dismal 1-11 season last season, Sanders has already won the first two games of the 2023 campaign prior to heading into week 3's Rocky Mountain Showdown.

Not only this, but ESPN College GameDay also made its way to Boulder to cover the Week 3 showdown.

This just goes to show the impact and marketing talents of Coach Prime and how he is invested in not only improving the stats of the program in their college football 2023 campaign but also increasing the value and recognition of the program overall.

Lil Wayne leads the Colorado Buffaloes team from the tunnel

Prior to the kickoff, fans also saw rapper Lil Wayne lead the Buffaloes team out of the tunnel onto the field.

The rapper sang a song that incorporated lyrics that seemed to be a reference to the comments made by Jay Norvell about Deion Sanders earlier this week.

The hype around the game is really high. And it does not look like that Coach Prime effect will wear down in Boulder anytime soon. Could this be a season of glory for the Buffs?