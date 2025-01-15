“It’s not in the right spot”: Joel Klatt poses bold demands for the Army vs Navy game’s schedule in 2025

The game between Army and Navy is an iconic matchup in the college football calendar. However, despite its history and tradition, it has lost its importance when the whole landscape of the sport is viewed.

The game happens once the regular season is over for every other team and has no bearing on the team's positions in their conference and on the College Football Playoff. The CFP is something that has a major impact on the game, as the Army-Navy game means nothing to the teams' playoff hopes if they are in contention.

This has led to a discussion about the future of the Army-Navy game. College football analyst Joel Klatt believes that changes need to be made, with the date being one of them.

“I don’t think that we should have Army-Navy right after the conference championship games," Klatt said on Wednesday. "I believe that the Army-Navy game is one of the most special events that we have in our country. It’s one of the great football games on the planet, and it’s getting pinched where it’s at.

"I know it’s the traditional time frame and point of season. But think about it — Army and Navy are now in a conference. Yet, their game doesn’t have any bearing on whether they’re going to the conference championship game or not, which we just saw this year with (Army).

"Then, they’ve got to play that game, which is, you know — it’s going to mean everything to them and should, because again, in a lot of ways, outside of the Rose Bowl, it’s the most historic college football game that we have."

Army beat Tulane 35-14 in the American Athletic Conference title game on Dec. 6, a week before the Army-Navy game on Dec. 14.

Despite both teams being in the AAC, the game is considered a nonconference game, and the CFP selection committee views it as an exhibition game. Should either team be in consideration for a CFP berth, that team "would advance to the playoff ... despite having another game to play six days later," according to a Yahoo Sports story from April.

There are obvious problems surrounding the scheduling of the game. It happens a week after the CFP bracket is announced (which was Dec. 8 this season) and the Heisman Trophy ballots have been cast (and on the same date as the award presentation).

To combat this, Klatt proposed an idea to make the game played at the beginning of the season, as the "curtain opener" for the season.

"Army-Navy needs to start the football season. Week Zero of football," Klatt said.

To him, having the game played in Week 0, Army and Navy would get the attention they deserve and be the perfect season opener.

Army vs. Navy history

The Army Black Knights and Navy Midshipmen have met every year since 1900, and the first game they played was in 1890. They have met 125 times, with Navy winning 63 times and Army winning 55, with seven games being tied. In the most recent edition of the game, Navy beat 19th-ranked Army and mobile quarterback Bryson Daily 31-13.

Army, which went 12-2 this season, had only one loss entering the Army-Navy game, falling 49-14 to Notre Dame in November. Had the Black Knights won that game, they likely would have been in the CFP. And should that have happened, they would have played the Army-Navy game while their playoff opponent had an off week, essentially giving their opponents an advantage.

