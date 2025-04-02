“It’s shocking”: $40M-worth Jim Harbaugh bluntly reacts to Matt Weiss’ hacking allegations

Former Michigan Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh was stunned by the hacking allegations against Matt Weiss. Weiss was on Harbaugh's staff from 2021 to 22, and he was indicted in March on 24 federal charges of hacking into databases at more than 100 universities across the country to download "personal, intimate, digital photographs and videos" of female student-athletes.

After the news came out, Harbaugh was asked about Weiss' charges at the NFL owner's meetings and he was stunned by the news.

“It was after the TCU game that we — that I found out, we found out, that there was allegations,” Harbaugh told Detroit Free Press' Dave Birkett on Monday. “And you said it, I mean indictment, that's not a word that — sympathy for the victims and for Matt's family. It’s shocking."

Harbaugh, who has a net worth of $40 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, said he was surprised by the news and is hoping for the best for the victims of the alleged hacking.

Weiss was working with the Baltimore Ravens in 2015 when he allegedly began downloading the medical data of more than 150,000 athletes. It continued throughout his employment with the Ravens until 2020. He also worked as a contractor for the Seahawks in 2024 and the Browns in 2023, as well as working with the Wolverines.

John Harbaugh also shocked by allegations against Matt Weiss'

Along with working for Jim Harbaugh, Matt Weiss also worked under John Harbaugh in Baltimore. After the news came out, Harbaugh was also asked about it and he said he was shocked and disturbed by the news.

"Just really shocking,” John Harbaugh said Monday. “Shocking. Surprising. Didn’t see that one coming. Found out about it the same time everybody else did. Don’t know what to make of it. Just feel really bad for the people involved, that were affected by it.

"Especially his family and then the people that were victims of that. I love (Weiss’ wife) Melissa and the kids. It’s really just a disturbing situation.”

Matt Weiss played college football as a punter at Vanderbilt. He got into coaching in 2003 and coached as the Wolverines' co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2022.

