  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "It’s similar in certain ways": Ryan Day likens Ohio State’s QB Julian Sayin & Lincoln Kienholz duel to epic 2018 Dwayne Haskins & Joe Burrow battle

"It’s similar in certain ways": Ryan Day likens Ohio State’s QB Julian Sayin & Lincoln Kienholz duel to epic 2018 Dwayne Haskins & Joe Burrow battle

By Maliha
Modified Aug 12, 2025 11:00 GMT
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn

Lincoln Kienholz and Julian Sayin are still locked in a tight contest for the starting quarterback spot at Ohio State. While some programs have already picked and announced their QB1, Buckeyes coach Ryan Day remains undecided heading into the 2025 season.

Ad

The competition between Sayin and Kienholz has become so heated that Day likened it to the 2018 quarterback battle between Dwayne Haskins and Joe Burrow.

"Nothing is exactly the same, but it's similar in certain ways," Day said (via Chase Brown of Eleven Warriors). "Ultimately, it comes down to how they perform on the field."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Burrow had been J.T. Barrett’s backup in 2016, while Haskins redshirted. But in 2018, Haskins eventually won the starting role. Rather than stay as a backup, Burrow transferred to LSU, where he became a Tigers legend.

Meanwhile, college football analyst Josh Pate has also compared the Sayin-Kienholz race to the 2016 Alabama competition between Jalen Hurts and Blake Barnett.

No matter the outcome, Day believes such fierce competition pushes players to their peak.

Ad
“The positives of having a competition is that you know every day you got to bring it," Day said last week, per the Associated Press. "The guys are always on edge, they’re uncomfortable, they’re working at it. I think that’s healthy for the entire building.”

Insider's update on the race between Julian Sayin and Lincoln Kienholz

Following Will Howard’s departure after leading Ohio State to the 2024 national championship, Julian Sayin and Lincoln Kienholz are in a tight race to carry the program’s winning tradition into another title run.

Ad

According to The Athletic’s Cameron Teague, head coach Ryan Day has yet to name a definitive locker room leader, though The AP’s Joe Reedy reports that Sayin currently holds a slight edge.

On Monday, On3 also reinforced Sayin’s advantage:

“Coming out of the weekend, there is not much separation in the Ohio State quarterback competition. But a source tells On3 that Julian Sayin’s arm continues to flash, including a good scrimmage performance. The source also said Sayin is starting to look the part of a starter.”

Quarterbacks coach Billy Fessler noted that the final decision would depend on which player can show consistent performance.

About the author
Maliha

Maliha

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

Know More
Edited by Maliha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications