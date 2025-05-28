"It’s something crazy" - Jeremiah Smith makes feelings known on gracing College Football 26 cover

Jeremiah Smith had what was arguably one of the best rookie seasons in the history of college football. Not only did he win the national championship with the Ohio State Buckeyes, but he was a main contributor to the team's offense.

He also won the following accolades: Rose Bowl MVP, first team and freshman all-American, first team All-Big Ten, and Big Ten Freshman and Receiver of the Year.

As one of the best-known wide receivers in the nation, it earned him a spot on the EA Sports College Football 26 cover. For someone who was in high school less than two years ago, it must feel like a dream for him.

"It’s something that you dreamed of," Smith said on Tuesday, via FOX Sports' Michael Cohen. "But to actually think you would be a cover athlete, and then it actually happened, it’s something crazy for sure."

In 2024, Smith recorded 1,315 receiving yards, with 15 touchdowns in 76 catches, averaging 17.3 yards per catch. Next season, he'll prove that he can sustain his success or even surpass it, as the Buckeyes aim for back-to-back national championships.

Jeremiah Smith could have ended up at Georgia

Jeremiah Smith's EA Sports College Football 26 cover partner, Alabama's Ryan Williams, revealed that they almost ended up committing to Kirby Smart's Georgia. Williams said that during a recruiting visit to the Bulldogs that he tried to convince Smith to sign up together.

"That would have been crazy," Williams said on Tuesday, via On3. "I don't even know how you stop that."

Williams also had an outstanding rookie year with the Crimson Tide, although not as glamorous as Smith's. He was a freshman all-American, first team All-SEC selection and was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team.

