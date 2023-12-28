"It’s a terrible system" - Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin goes on a rant about transfer portal and bowl game schedules ahead of Peach Bowl

Lane Kiffin is seemingly not a fan of the transfer portal system, and he makes absolutely no pretense about it. The Ole Miss football head coach recently went on a rant about the effect of opening the portal during the bowl season.

December is an important month in college football, filled with several activities. Teams have to deal with their bowl fixtures along with organizing the National Signing Day. Moreover, the transfer portal window also becomes active.

Thus, coaches have to deal with the loss of players not only to the NFL draft, but also to other college teams. On the other hand, they must work on landing players from the portal as well.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Kiffin has been able to manage his December schedule pretty well, landing a couple of top-ranked transfer players for his team. However, he still couldn't hide his disdain for the messy schedule as he spoke to the press ahead of the Peach Bowl matchup. He said:

“It’s a normal week for us. We’re just in a hotel in a different city. Previous to this, it’s been a little chaotic with not just recruiting and flying around, trying to get back for practice, a lot of assistant coaches not at the practices. But then, dealing with the portal, going to other universities to see kids and dealing with keeping our own kids."

"Again, it’s a terrible system. No other — I wouldn’t think any other sports, professional sports, have ever set up a system where free agency starts while the season is still going. So it really makes no sense. You can leave, you can stay, you can go other places, coaches can call you and our season is still going.”

Sizing up Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss' Peach Bowl prospects

Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss Rebels are coming to the Peach Bowl off the back of a 10-2 record with losses to Alabama and Georgia. Now, the team will be facing an equally formidable Penn State under head coach, James Franklin.

Ole Miss' offense is expected to be led Jaxon Dart, who will be supported by others like tight end Caden Prieskorn, Quishon Judkins, and Ulysses Bentley.

A win at the Peach Bowl will be a fitting way to end the season for Lane Kiffin's men. Going forward, it will raise the ceiling of expectations on Kiffin and his team.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season