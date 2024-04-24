"It’s about time" "Should’ve never lost it": CFB fans rejoice as Reggie Bush's Heisman Trophy gets reinstated after 14-year hiatus  

College football fans are ecstatic following the news that Reggie Bush will be getting his 2005 Heisman Trophy back.

Since the NCAA is now allowing athletes to make money through NIL, the Heisman Trust announced the news on Wednesday, which was exciting news for college football fans.

"Should’ve never lost it to begin with. NCAA had to give it back with all the pressure they’ve gotten..," one fan wrote.

"It’s about time. Reggie Bush was a dog," another fan added.

It's clear most college football fans feel like this is a long time coming for Bush to get his Heisman Trophy back.

"About 10+ years too late," a fan added.

"Should of never lost it to begin with Reggie Bush was a beast at USC," a fan wrote.

Fans seem to think Bush should have never lost it, but they also believe it should have been awarded back to him years ago.

"Finally getting his flowers back," a fan wrote.

"Way overdue!," a fan added.

The news that Bush is getting his Heisman back is well received by college football fans, regardless of whether they are USC fans or not.

Revisiting Reggie Bush's controversy around his Heisman season

Reggie Bush got his Heisman back

Reggie Bush had a dominant season in 2005 at USC.

In 2005, which was Bush's Heisman Trophy-winning season, Bush rushed for 1,740 yards on 200 carries and had 16 touchdowns. He also added 478 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns. Texas QB Vince Young finished second in voting, while Bush's QB at USC, Matt Leinart, finished third.

However, Bush had to forfeit his Heisman Trophy in 2010 after it was reported that the star running back reportedly received improper benefits.

Reports indicated that Bush and his family had allegedly received illegal financial benefits, including free housing and other stuff, from agents and representatives while he was at USC, which was not allowed as college athletes could not be paid or receive any compensation.

Following the news of Bush getting his Heisman back, he spoke to ESPN and was thrilled with the news.

"Personally, I'm thrilled to reunite with my fellow Heisman winners and be a part of the storied legacy of the Heisman Trophy, and I'm honored to return to the Heisman family," Bush said in a statement to ESPN. "I also look forward to working together with the Heisman Trust to advance the values and mission of the organization."

Bush can be part of the Heisman ceremonies again starting this year.