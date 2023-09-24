"It’s why u don’t talk crazy against a team" - Deion Sanders' Colorado gets trolled by fans as Ducks rip through Buffs' defense

It was a blowout in the Pac-12 matchup in Eugene on Saturday as the Oregon Ducks beat Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes 42-6 in a one-sided affair. The Ducks outclassed the Buffaloes in several aspects, exposing the flaws of Sanders' defense.

Oregon did not only ensure the collapse of Colorado's defense, but they also limited the Buffaloes offense led by Shedeur Sanders. The quarterback was limited to just 96 passing yards by the Ducks at the end of the third quarter. as he ended the game with 159 passing yards and one touchdown.

Bo Nix, meaanwhile, was superb for Oregon, throwing for 276 yards and three touchdowns. He ensured the collapse of Colorado's defense through his connection with wide receiver Troy Franklin. Not many expected this level of dominance over the Buffaloes' defense.

That has led to many fans trolling the Deion Sanders and Buffaloes defense. One tweeted:

"It’s why u don’t talk crazy against a team way better than you"

Let's take a look at some of the reactions on X, formerly called Twitter:

What went wrong with Colorado against Oregon?

Obviously, everything went wrong with Colorado at Eugene and not just the defense. The domination from Oregon isn't what many would have anticipated even though a lot of fans believe the Ducks were the superior team entering the Pac-12 game.

Many would mention that the Buffaloes missed the services of wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, who got injured last week against Colorado State. However, the abysmal performance of Colorado's defense against Oregon went beyond the absence of a single player.

The versatility of Travis Hunter has obviously been a key part of Colorado's success this season. It could be said that he was missed on both sides of the field. However, the game in Eugene was more about the Ducks bringing out a superb performance to overwhelm the Buffaloes.

Can Deion Sanders' team bounce back against USC?

Despite the setback, Colorado will look to bounce back in the next game in Week 5.

However, it will be another stern test for the Buffaloes, as they face the biggest test of the season: they lock horns with USC, a team widely regarded as the best in the conference.

Having struggled against Bo Nix at the Autzen Stadium, they next face Caleb Williams, widely regarded as the best quarterback in college football, next week. It remains to be seen how Deion Sanders and Co fare in Week 5.