"It’s a whole lot of new faces": Lane Kiffin's QB1 Austin Simmons embraces massive change in Ole Miss locker room before heading into 2025 season 

Austin Simmons will be taking over as Ole Miss QB1 for the 2025 season following Jaxson Dart's move to the NFL's New York Giants. However, the young signal-caller is still acclimating to the new faces around the team.

According to reports, 32 players have transferred to Lane Kiffin's Rebels this offseason, while 28 players left Ole Miss. Simmons is embracing the massive change on the team roster.

“I’ll definitely say it’s a whole lot of new faces,” Simmons said on Friday at the Manning Passing Academy. “So really, just getting everyone on the same page, getting everyone adjusted to the offensive playbook, the defensive playbook, on both sides.

"And, really, just building that brotherhood, that culture that’s always been built around coach Kiffin these past seasons. So, (we’re) getting everyone on the same page.”

Kiffin's Rebels were a big offensive threat last season, finishing with a 10-3 record. However, they narrowly missed out on getting a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Simmons will be hoping to get Ole Miss into the playoffs next season.

Austin Simmons impressed in his limited time as Jaxson Dart's backup at Ole Miss in the 2024 season

NCAA Football: Ole Miss QB Austin Simmons - Source: Imagn

Austin Simmons was the backup to Jaxson Dart at Ole Miss last season. However, despite getting limited opportunities, he was able to impress.

Simmons completed 19 of 32 passes for 282 yards and two touchdowns, with no interceptions. He also rushed for 14 yards on four attempts.

In the upcoming season, Simmons will have some talented wideouts to play with who transferred to Ole Miss this offseason, including Caleb Odom (from Alabama), Harrison Wallace (from Penn State) and De’Zhaun Stribling (from Oklahoma State).

Notably, Simmons also played as a pitcher for Ole Miss' baseball team last season. He recorded 20 strikeouts and 11 walks across 14.0 innings pitched in 13 games.

