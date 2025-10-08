"It is their season": Josh Pate reveals what's at stake for Texas as Steve Sarkisian heads to Red River Showdown against Oklahoma in Week 7

The Red River Rivalry of 2025 will be one of the most watched games of the season due to its importance and stakes for both teams. Entering the game, Texas was usually favored to win the game.

But the narrative has completely flipped this season, with Oklahoma standing strong and winning crucial games against big opponents. Moreover, this season will provide head coach Brent Venables the opportunity to level up his score against Steve Sarkisian (2-1).

Both sides will have young QBs in Arch Manning and John Mateer; however, the latter is undergoing a recovery procedure after his hand surgery on September 24. If Mateer is unable to return, backup Michael Hawkins Jr. will lead the team.

According to college football insider Josh Pate, Texas has a lot of stakes compared to Oklahoma. Their entire season and playoff aspirations are now dependent on the upcoming matchups.

“It is their season. I think, in many cases, if we’re talking to each other in December about Texas, we’ll be looking back at the Oklahoma game as either the point where the entire season went south, or it was the turning point — that moment, whatever it was, that defined their year,” Pate said on a podcast with Greg McElroy on Tuesday.

Syndication: The Oklahoman - Source: Imagn

Pate also shed light on Texas’ inability to recruit players from the transfer portal and its reliance on in-house talent without any backup options.

“What I think is happening with Texas is they didn’t really feel the need to attack the portal on the offensive line. They genuinely felt like they liked the guys they had in the building. I remember them telling me that when I was there in the spring,” he added.

Steve Sarkisian gives Oklahoma due credit ahead of big game

While speaking to the reporters on Tuesday, the Texas head coach emphasized how Brent Venables excelled at recruiting and filled the roster with top talents. He acknowledged the challenges posed by the Oklahoma defense that has been extremely good over the last six weeks of the 2025 season.

“A fantastic defensive team. Coach Venables, you can see his footprint and his handprint all over this defense in (Year 4). He’s recruited the players that fit his style. They’re very active up front. Very athletic group,” Sarkisian said to the reporters.

As of now, coach Sark finds himself in the hot seat. The focus of experts has slowly shifted from Arch Manning to Sarkisian over his inability to strategize creative plays for the offense. To keep their postseason aspirations alive, Texas will have to win all the remaining games of the 2025 regular season.

