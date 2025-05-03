"It all starts with enforcement": Ryan Day demands new changes in NIL amid House vs NCAA settlement drama

Ohio State coach Ryan Day has made his thoughts clear on the looming change in college sports amid the House vs NCAA settlement. According to the settlement, teams will now be able to share revenue with players while welcoming a new NIL era in college sports. However, a federal judge has delayed the settlement over concerns regarding roster limitations and size.
Day made an appearance on Wednesday's episode of the College GameDay podcast. The Ohio State head coach talked about the struggles of keeping talented players on the roster amid their desire to make money through the new NIL rules and regulations.
"They're motivated because they want to win," Day said. "You have your individual goals, but they have to overlap with the team goals." (TS- 30:55)
He then shared his thoughts on what the 'framework' should look like in the modern NIL era, where players have ample opportunities to be lured away with lucrative offers by other teams. He called for a change in "structure" that can more effectively enforce the rules.
"I think, it all starts with enforcement. And I've said this for a long time that until we have an enforcement arm put into place, we're always going to be working sideways. I feel like before we set a rule, before we do anything, we have to put a structure in place where we can enforce rules on and off the field.
"And until that happens, we'll still be in this scenario that we are in....But until that happen, people were talking about revenue sharing and we have this clearing house. If the clearing house doesn't have any teeth....then we're still just kidding ourselves." (TS-33:15)
As per the House vs NCAA settlement, $2.8 billion will be paid to former and current athletes as 'damages' in regard to three federal antitrust lawsuits. The new system, where schools can directly pay their athletes, is expected to be implemented this summer.
Ryan Day claps back at accusations claiming he 'bought' the national championship
The Ohio State Buckeyes built an elite roster to emerge as national champions during the 2024 season. However, some have accused Ryan Day's team of 'buying' their way to a title because of the NIL funding they have as a bigger program.
On Tuesday, Day responded to these accusations on analyst Josh Pate's show.
"It's just so cheap and easy for someone to say. If you actually do the research, all it does is tell you the value of an Ohio State football player. If you look at the brand that has just south of 12 million fans, the city of Columbus with two million people and the power of Ohio State, yeah, our guys are going to make a lot of money in NIL," Ryan Day said. (TS-34:30)
Ryan Day might be off the hot seat for now, but some fans are still salty about their fourth consecutive loss to rivals, the Michigan Wolverines. Apart from defending their national championship, the Buckeyes will also have to break this streak and emerge victorious against the team from Ann Arbor this upcoming season.
