"It took everything from me": Colorado WR Omarion Miller reveals hitting rock bottom after gruesome injury that limited his play time

Heading into the 2025 college football season, wide receiver Omarion Miller could step into a bigger role than he had in previous seasons. Last year, the Colorado Buffaloes had an extremely deep wide receiver room. While they were led by Travis Hunter, LaJohntay Wester, Jimmy Horn Jr. and Will Sheppard were also dynamic threats.
However, it was not the team's deep WR room that limited Miller last season; it was injuries. He missed the final seven games of the season with a broken leg, and the road to recovery was not easy.
On Wednesday, Miller appeared on the "Reach the People" YouTube channel. He spoke about being sidelined last season and how his mom helped him overcome his gruesome injury.
"Man, I’m not even gonna lie, it took everything out of me," Miller said. "If it wasn’t for my mom … just coming down here and being with me, I don’t know where I’d be."
After his injury, Miller's mother flew to Colorado to support him and be by his side. She was there while he went through surgery and weeks of recovery.
"She stayed a couple months with me," Miller said. "It just put a smile on my face … I wasn’t really down on myself when I got injured. I always was in good spirits."
Miller was limited in his effectiveness before his injury. He made 10 receptions for 216 yards and one TD, a slight decrease from his freshman season. However, heading into 2025, he should have the opportunity to play a bigger role.
Omarion Miller's close relationship with his mother stems from losing his father at age 14
Omarion Miller has a close relationship with his mother. A big reason for that is that they bonded after he lost his father at age 14. Miller spoke about this in the same interview.
"At the time, I wasn't really playing football. Basketball was my first love," Miller said. "He didn't even get to see me play any type of football, but I remember the last time he was at my basketball game—I had like 30 (points), hit a half-court shot and everything. ... He definitely has a big impact on the way I am now. I wake up and tell myself: 'This is for Dad.'"
Omarion Miller will keep his family close to his heart next season when he tries to break out as a junior. With four top receivers leaving the team in the offseason, Miller should have every opportunity to succeed.
