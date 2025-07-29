"It was a touchy situation": Former NFL star reveals Deion Sanders' heart-wrenching cancer battle during his visit to Coach Prime's estate

Former NFL star Pacman Jones got a chance to visit Deion Sanders while he was going through his treatment.Jones is close friends with the Buffaloes' coach, so when he got the call from Coach Prime to go see him urgently, he knew it likely wasn't good. While he was there, Sanders told him what was going on, including him making his will as they weren't sure if he was going to make it. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;I got a call from Deion, and he was like, 'You need to get out here.' I had a chance to go out there and come to find out he was dealing with cancer. It was a touchy situation... I was not allowed to tell anybody what he was going through,&quot; Jones said. &quot;I had a chance to be out there, two days, chill, do a bit of fishing, and sit around and talk about a lot of things.&quot;Jones said it was difficult being there as the mood was down, but he tried his best to get Sanders' mind off of it by taking him fishing and just talking.Thankfully, the doctors were able to catch the cancer early enough to remove it and cure Sanders of the cancer.Deion Sanders plans to remain the coach of ColoradoDespite Deion Sanders going through cancer treatment, he says he will return to the sidelines this year.Sanders said he was determined to be the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes this season, and he has been cleared to coach.“I always knew I was going to coach again. It was never in my spirit, in my heart, that God wouldn’t allow me to coach again,” he said, via AP. “I just didn’t want to be running down to the hospital once a week when I have all of this on my plate. I don’t want that. I was like, ‘OK, can they bring one of those machines and put them in the office?’”Colorado athletic director Rick George, meanwhile, had full confidence that Sanders would return to the sidelines.“He’s so positive, and he said he’d be back,” George said. “I had every confidence that he would be.”Colorado will open its 2025 NFL season on Aug. 29 against Georgia Tech.