"It wasn’t disappointing": Brian Kelly brags about battling tirades of adversities while keeping LSU's rich legacy intact

LSU Tigers coach Brian Kelly says winning the Texas Bowl is a step in the right direction for the program. LSU finished the campaign going 9-4 and ended the year with a 44-31 win over Baylor.

The Tigers entered the 2024 college football season with hopes of making the college football playoff and the national championship game. However, LSU fell short of those goals, but Kelly says it was a good year for the program.

“It’s been really fun to coach this team,” Kelly said, via On3. “I know, you know, cynics would say it was disappointing. It wasn’t disappointing. It was a team that was less than perfect because of inexperience. A team that that gained experience.

"We still played with six true freshmen and a red-shirt freshman most of the time on defense. And they kept battling. So, you know, to win nine games, and win three in a row at the end — just happy for our football team."

He continued:

“Again, you know, the nine guys that came back and finished what they started, and I have — look, I’m 100% behind the guys that didn’t play, for whatever the reasons are. They’re valid. But the nine that were here, I want to be able to trumpet them as well, because finishing what you start is important as well, so happy with the victory.”

Kelly says the players who played in the Bowl Game and how well they played has given him confidence for 2025.

The LSU Tigers coach pointed at tight end Trey'Dez Green and left tackle Tyree Adams especially. Both played well in the bowl game which is a bright spot for 2025.

What are Brian Kelly and LSU's expectations in 2025?

Despite not making the playoffs in 2024, the LSU Tigers and Brian Kelly have expectations of making the college football playoff in the next campaign.

LSU has odds of +2000 to win the national championship in 2025, which implies a 4.8% chance of winning it all.

The Tigers' 2025 football schedule is as follows:

@ Clemson, Aug. 30

vs Louisiana Tech, Sept. 6

vs Florida, Sept. 13

vs Southeastern Louisiana, Sept. 20

@ Ole Miss, Sept. 27

Bye, Oct. 4

vs South Carolina, Oct. 11

@ Vanderbilt, Oct. 18

vs Texas A&M, Oct. 25

Bye, Nov. 1

@ Alabama, Nov. 8

vs Arkansas, Nov. 15

vs Western Kentucky, Nov. 22

@ Oklahoma, Nov. 29

