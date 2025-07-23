"It was a weird situation": Caleb Downs makes honest confession about Ohio State's humiliating loss to Michigan despite natty success

The Ohio State - Michigan rivalry is on a whole different level. Even though the Buckeyes won the national championship, fans in Columbus were not content that they lost a crucial game to the Michigan Wolverines.

Ryan Day's star safety Caleb Downs acknowledges the pressure and claims the intensity of the game is unique and Ohio State fans are super passionate about the matchup every single season.

It was the fourth time the Buckeyes lost to Michigan in 2024, which stings even more given the strength of the roster Day enjoyed. While speaking to Bryant McFadden of CBS Sports, Downs reflected on the 13-10 loss to Michigan.

“I'll say that The Game is very different, but at the end of the day, we won the national championship," Downs said. "We can't go back and change how we play that game. I wish we could, but it's over. I mean, all we can do now is prepare for this season and whenever that game comes, get your link back. Yeah, put ourselves in a position to shake back.”

Downs shared a weird poll that happened after the Michigan game.

“I think that was a weird situation, because they took a poll on, what would you rather do, win the national championship, yeah, or beat the team up north,” Downs said. [Timestamp - 3:30]

Apparently, it was the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry that fans wanted to see more than anything.

After Caleb Downs, Ryan Day hailed Jeremiah Smith's Michigan comments

Earlier this month, Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith made a bold remark that he would never lose to Michigan ever again. In fact, he made a bold promise to OSU fans that next season they will break the four-game losing streak.

While speaking to the reporters at media day, Ryan Day mentioned that there was nothing to read between the lines on what Smith said. He was serious about the Michigan game and he is passionate enough to make that happen.

Going in as national champions with a revamped roster gives Day an edge over Michigan coach Sherrone Moore this upcoming season.

Deepesh Nair

