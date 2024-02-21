“It will be different now with the 12-team playoff": Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels addresses the trend of skipping bowl games

Jayden Daniels was in Fort Worth on Monday to receive the Davey O’Brien Award. The LSU quarterback was named the winner of the quarterback award in December, beating out competition from fellow senior Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. and Oregon’s Bo Nix.

At the Fort Worth Club on Monday night, Daniels addressed the trend of skipping bowl games, which has become paramount among draft-bound players over the years. He believes the new 12-team playoff, set to be introduced next season, will see a swift reduction in that.

“It will be different now with the 12-team playoff, so college football is already moving in the right direction,” Daniels said (via Fort Worth Star-Telegram). “I wish I was able to have a 12-team playoff.”

“At the end of the day, athletes are going to make the best decision for what they feel their life can do moving forward for them. At the end of the day, I never judge anyone making the best decision for themselves.”

Jayden Daniels on why he skipped the ReliaQuest Bowl

Jayden Daniels became the first Heisman Trophy winner to ever skip his team's bowl game. He was not in the lineup when LSU played Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl. However, the quarterback has his reason for this and it's not the fear of injury like many had believed.

“I’m never worried about an injury; you can tell by the way I play,” he said of the factors that went into his decision to skip the bowl game. “I felt like I gave college football my all. I worked hard to be in the position I am in today.”

Jayden Daniels also made it known on Monday that he wasn't trying to be selfish in taking away an opportunity from backup Garrett Nussmeier. The ReliaQuest Bowl was an opportunity for Nussmeier to showcase himself ahead of next season as he potentially takes the starting job.

“Also, I don’t want to selfishly take away from (Garrett Nussmeier). Garrett waited his turn. I did all I could do. I proved a lot in college football.”

“I felt it was my time to move on, and it was his time to show not only the coaching staff and players but the fans of LSU what he can do in the future. They got an early glimpse of what he can do next year.”

In five seasons of college football at Arizona and LSU, Jayden Daniels threw for 12,749 passing yards and 89 touchdowns. He also rushed for 3,307 yards and 34 touchdowns, exhibiting his dual-threat ability as a signal-caller excellently.