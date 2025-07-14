"It will get messy" - SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey makes feelings known on aftermath of NCAA vs. House's $2.8 billion settlement

Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey has opened up on the aftermath of the NCAA vs. House's $2.8 billion settlement. In May, the NCAA voted to settle the lawsuit, agreeing to a revenue-sharing model while also agreeing to pay back damages over the next 10 years to athletes who competed in college at any time from 2016 through the present day.

During the SEC media day on Monday, Sankey used a marathon as a metaphor to explain the school teams' adjustment to the new House settlement.

“While working throughout historic and transformational changes, we’re in the middle of change and in the middle of anything significant, it will get messy," Sankey said. "That doesn’t mean you leave in a marathon.

“We have heard a lot of naysayers in the last 14 days commenting on a new model, that only just began on July 1. Today is July 14. We are working through historic, transformational change. We are in the middle of change, and the middle of anything is always messy.”

As per the new NCAA rules, each Division I school will be allowed to spend up to $20.5 million in revenue sharing with players for the 2025-26 season. The salary cap is expected to increase in the next few years.

Greg Sankey hits back against having automatic bids for SEC and Big Ten teams in College Football Playoff

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey

Greg Sankey has been advocating automatic bids for SEC and Big Ten teams in the College Football Playoff, which could be expanded to 16 teams from the 2026 season. When some criticized Sankey's comments in May, he hit back at some of the critics while referring to the sustainability.

“There’s critics all over the place," Sankey said. "So if you actually go back and do the research, that kind of format could cost us positions depending on the number of teams. I don’t see the critics actually digging in to understand that reality.

"I don’t see the critics actually analyzing like I’ve just described, how schedules are evaluated so the critics can run to the microphones and share their opinions. We’re trying to find a format to determine whatever number it is. It’s the best teams in college football."

There has been plenty of speculation over changing the CFP format to a 14 or 16-team model ever since the 12-team format was approved before the 2024 season. However, there are still some approvals to be done to finalize any further expansion for the playoffs.

