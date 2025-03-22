"Its gonna be a lot of fights": Fans drop their predictions for Deion Sanders - Fran Brown potential matchup as both coaches take next step

Deion Sanders is reportedly close to achieving his goal of holding joint practices during spring with another college football program. It was initially rumored that Sanders wished to practice alongside the North Carolina Tar Heels of Bill Belichick, but new reports point to the Buffaloes practicing with Syracuse.

Fans reacted with different opinions:

"its gonna be a lot of fights" said one fan

"This gotta happen. I wanna see sum with these trenches. I think this D line will dominate anybody but I wanna see" expressed another fan

Some fans seem excited to see this happening.

"Game changer! 🔥🔥"one fan said someone else

"Let me buy 2 tickets NOW" proclaimed one fan

"I hope so" said wishfully another person

One fan did point out Deion Sanders's ability to break the status quo.

"This why they don’t like Deion bc everywhere he does he changes likely for the better…it’s jealousy and it’s sad" one fan claimed.

Deion Sanders plans for a revamped Colorado spring practice

Deion Sanders defends the tradition of the spring game and is concerned about several major programs moving away from it. That's why, early this week, he proposed to make radical changes to spring training while speaking with the press.

“To have it competitive, playing against your own guys kind of gets monotonous,” Sanders said Monday. “You really can’t tell the level of your guys because, it’s the same old, same old — everybody kind of knows each other. I think the public will be satisfied with that tremendously, I think it’s a tremendous idea.

"I’ve told those personnel who should understand that’s a tremendous idea. We’ve got to sell this thing out and pack this thing because the way the trend is going, you never know if this is going to be the last spring game, I don’t believe in that. I don’t really want to condone that. I would like to play the spring game. Actually, I like to play against another team in the spring.”

Colorado's spring game at Folsom Field on April 19th will air on ESPN2.

