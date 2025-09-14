"Its hard when you get your b**t kicked": Deion Sanders gets 100% real about Colorado's humiliating showdown in Week 3

Deion Sanders and Colorado suffered a terrible defeat to the Houston Cougars on Friday night when they went down 36-20. It was their second loss of the season in just three games and 9 more matchups lined up ahead. Clearly the Buffs were out of rhythm, with new starting QB Ryan Staub struggling to find his receivers and failed attempts to rush the ball down inside the opponent's territory.It was not just the offense but the defense crumbled too. They gave up almost 200 yards and let the Houston offense score 17 points with no answers from Staub and the offense. After the game, Coach Prime seemed visibly disappointed and vented his frustration during the post-game presser and a strong message in the locker room.Sanders mentioned that there is no way a team can play like this, especially when you have three talented quarterbacks who are equally talented. He also emphasized the importance of synergy between the offensive and defensive units and a coordinated approach throughout the game.“Its hard when you get your b**t kicked. I'm not looking that deep into it. I see what I see when the game is transparent, and I'm trying to fix it as it's unfolding right before your eyes,” Sanders said to the reporters in the post game presser. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post“What you see, I see sometimes what you see; I probably saw a few seconds early and I kind of heard it going down, and I knew what was going to transpire. We got into a better, much better team. Nobody could have told me that was going to go down like that,” he added.Ryan Staub gets real about Deion Sanders’ QB roomThe sophomore quarterback disappointed big time, as he could only throw a single touchdown just before halftime. He failed to sustain the same momentum in the second half and threw for two interceptions. He only succeeded in racking up 36 yards for 11 carries and completed 19 of his 35 passes.In the postgame presser, reporters asked him about the current environment inside the QB room.“It's still solid in the QB room; our team is going to go as far as our QB room, because those guys definitely need to stay ready and stay supportive. We need to all support each other,” Staub said on Friday night.Colorado will next play Wyoming at home. Again a high clutch game for Sanders and Co., who have a history playing against this team. With Sanders promising to finish 2025 as a winning season, Colorado will be focused on leveling up their record in the upcoming weekend.