"Its kind of a family business": Coach Dabo Swiney's culture gets a shoutout from QB Cade Klubnik

Cade Klubnik has given insight into the culture of the Clemson Tigers in an interview on Friday. The team finished last year with a 10-4 record and appeared in the College Football Playoff. Ahead of the 2025 season, the programs didn't acquire as many players from the transfer portal as other teams in the league.

Clemson signed three players from the transfer portal, including defensive end Will Heldt from the Purdue Boilermakers. He finished last season with a total of 56 tackles (37 solo) and five sacks. It's also worth noting the team only lost five players who transferred out, with several key players returning for the 2025 season.

During his appearance on "Pure Athlete," Klubnik shared his opinion on why coach Dabo Swinney didn't concentrate on the transfer portal rather than relying on his roster. The quarterback said that Swinney believes in the players. He also remembered a conversation with one of the new signees talking about how nice it was to attend Clemson.

"I remember one of them saying, 'Like dude, everybody just like loves it here," Klubnik said (15:59). "People love to be here and we haven't even started practice yet. We're just doing workouts and ... just like eating together and stuff, and everybody just so happy to be here.

"I think that's just the culture that coach Swinney built. College Football is a business, yes, but it's kind of a family business in the sense that people love to be here," Klubnik added.

"Nobody wants to leave": Cade Klubnik shares why Clemson Tigers doesn't lose many players from transfer portal

The Clemson star quarterback believes the school's culture has led to fewer players wanting to leave. He has also admitted that he has stayed with the Tigers because of how well he is treated and because he is loyal to Swinney.

"Sure, we're not bringing in a lot of guys, but we're also not losing anybody because everybody loves it here. Nobody wants to leave," Klubnik said (16:38 onwards).

"So you know, with coach Swinney, he's loyal to the people that are here because, you know, his transfer portal, you know, what he likes to say is in his locker room. If you're not good enough, you know, we're going to the other guy in the position group."

Swinney will try to lead the Tigers to another successful season and potentially a win in the College Football Playoff National Championship next year.

