Playing in the SEC is always special and when it comes to an opportunity to wear the Alabama jersey as a freshman, it becomes even more special. The environment and football culture at Tuscaloosa are unmatched, something that Ryan Williams will cherish forever.

Heading into 2025, Williams will have more responsibilities as a sophomore and prepare to take the baton as the next senior player in the program. Speaking to the reporters on Saturday, he shared his freshman year experience at Alabama.

Ryan Williams mentioned that expectations are always high and one must maintain that legacy. Similarly, most of the players who compete in the SEC get to see each other in the pro league four years down the line. So, playing in this conference gives him a clearer picture of his future opponents.

“It's just great playing here in the SEC. It's basically like a prelim for the NFL, because, you know, the guys playing against on Saturday are 90% of the time you're going to see him again in the NFL,” William said to the reporters last week. [Timestamp - 3:10]

“Because, I mean, that's the Calibre of the opponent you're playing against. So it's just a lot of fun, you know, get an early look like, for example, a guy like Malachi Starks, I played in my freshman year. He's going to the NFL, starting second for Georgia. And I got to go head to head with him and a bunch of other guys, just throughout the season.

"And it's just a lot of fun to build those experiences. And you know, eventually I'm going to be the older guy, and it's going to be another freshman from whoever, and he's going to get that same experience, but I won't bully him, he added with a cheerful smile.

Alabama will have a new quarterback in 2025

The 2024 season was quite tumultuous for Ryan Williams and Co., as they registered a 9-4 record.

It was the first campaign in the last 17 years where Bama could not win at least 10 games, which was consistent in the Nick Saban era. The program is undergoing a major revamp led by Kalen DeBoer at the helm.

While Jalen Milroe leaves for the NFL in 2025, DeBoer has TY Simpson to start for the program. However, the latest attraction at Alabama is five-star recruit Keelon Russell, who recently announced his commitment.

His agility and accuracy could even land him a QB2 role, just like how Bryce Young stepped into his first year. It is unclear whether the Crimson Tide coach could try to bring a new player out of the transfer portal. Currently, it's most likely Simpson who starts for the team.

