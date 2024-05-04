“Its not takeovers leather boots tough” - Popular CFB analyst breaks down Mike Elko’s Texas A&M’s roster for upcoming 2024 CFB season

Texas A&M is gearing up for the 2024 college football season under new head coach Mike Elko. The team faces high expectations despite the challenges of the Southeastern Conference. While the previous season ended messily under Jimbo Fisher, there's optimism brewing, particularly regarding the roster's potential.

College football analyst JD Pickell delved into the intricacies of Elko's Aggies roster, emphasizing the importance of structure. Pickell pointed out that the issue in previous seasons stemmed from lacking a cohesive framework.

"I think when you look at this season compared to previous seasons, the issue in previous seasons from where I'm sitting was structure. Now you swap out previous year's structure and you bring in Mike Elko's structure ... There's way better players at Texas A&M than there was at Duke. I don't think that's a secret," Pickell said.

Analyzing the upcoming season's schedule, Pickell noted its toughness and highlighted favorable aspects. Notably, the absence of powerhouses like Alabama and Georgia from the schedule offers a more navigable path.

"But you look at the schedule," Pickell said, "it's tough, but its not takeovers leather boots tough. Like there's no Alabama, there's no Georgia. Pretty much all of your big games you get at home. Notre Dame. It's that Kyle field, Missouri at home, LSU at home, Texas."

"That one's going to be pandemonium."

Pickell expressed confidence in the team's quarterback. The potential shift from previous limitations imposed by coaching staff and structure to a new approach under Elko fuels optimism.

"That's at home. You have a quarterback who I believe is more than capable. I'm just saying if what was holding you back previously was your way of doing things and that staff and that structure and not being able to maximize the roster, I think a new way of doing things is a cost for optimism," Pickell said.

Mike Elko highlighted Texas A&M's QB depth: A promising tri-combination

Mike Elko has expressed contentment with the depth in their QB room:

“I’m happy that we have three quarterbacks. There’s not a lot of programs across the country that have three kids that can go out there and operate an offense effectively right now."

Conner Weigman leads the pack, hailed as a potential star if he can evade injuries. Despite setbacks, Weigman boasts impressive stats. He had 1,875 passing yards, 15 touchdowns and only two interceptions in eight starts over nine college games.

Max Johnson briefly filled in for Weigman but departed for North Carolina, leaving the stage to Jaylen Henderson, a Fresno State transfer. Henderson had six touchdowns in three games before a setback in the Texas Bowl against Oklahoma State.

Entering his second season, Marcel Reed stepped in for Henderson, exhibiting promise despite limited game time. Reed's debut against Oklahoma State saw him complete 20 of 33 passes, albeit without touchdowns and with one interception.

Mike Elko's assessment of all three QBs through spring practice and games instills confidence in the Texas A&M staff, particularly considering the injury history. With Weigman leading the charge and Henderson and Reed providing depth, Texas A&M's QB room quantifies hopes for the upcoming roster.