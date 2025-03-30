"Its a true college town": Joey McGuire shares how he manages to buy in players at Texas Tech

Joey McGuire and the Texas Tech Red Raiders face a tough task in trying to get players to join the program in a region where they compete against schools like Texas, Texas A&M and Oklahoma.

However, as the Texas Tech coach said, there's a big advantage to playing in Lubbock. In an interview with college football insider Josh Pate, McGuire detailed his pitch for recruiting players to the school.

“It’s getting people out here and feeling it," McGuire said (Timestamp: 9:03). "There is something about this place, whether it’s on game day and the pageantry and the atmosphere that you get. It’s a true college town.

"This town is built around this university. Everywhere you go, you’re gonna see the double T. But when people get here, they really feel that.”

The coach’s pitch seemed to work in the transfer portal. The Red Raiders were ranked third by 247Sports in the portal, adding top prospects like offensive linemen Howard Sampson, Hunter Zambrano and Will Jados and edge rusher Romello Height and defensive lineman Lee Hunter, among other top players.

Texas Tech also has new training facilities, which could also help the school land higher-profile players in high school recruiting and through the portal.

Joey McGuire’s squad is coming off an 8-5 season and a trip to the Liberty Bowl. After adding so much talent in the portal, they are expected to be in the thick of the race in the competitive Big 12.

The Red Raiders will open the season at home on Aug. 30 against Arkansas Pine-Bluff.

Joey McGuire enjoys the balance of the Big 12

Contrary to other conferences where there is a stark difference between the haves and the have-nots, the Big 12 is balanced from top to bottom.

Last season, eight teams entered the final week of the regular season with a chance to earn a spot in the conference championship game.

For the Texas Tech coach, there are a couple of important reasons the conference remains competitive.

“You better be ready to play every single week. One, there’s great coaches. I mean, there are some phenomenal coaches in this conference,” McGuire said. “And then, two, you said it is competitive. I mean, anywhere you go, whether it’s on the road or at home, you are having to compete.”

McGuire added that he believes other conferences will also be closing the gap from top to bottom in the following years, but it’s hard to expect as much parity at other leagues in the near future.

