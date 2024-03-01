J.J. McCarthy injury: Why is former Michigan QB not running at the NFL Combine 2024?

Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy will not run the 40-yard dash at the NFL Draft Combine on Saturday.

The QBs at the combine will do their drills on Saturday. However, on Friday, On3 reporter Anthony Broome tweeted on X that McCarthy will not participate due to a hamstring injury.

"JJ McCarthy will not run the 40 or jump tomorrow. Has a slight hamstring tweak." - @anthonybroome

Despite the hamstring tweak, McCarthy will throw the ball at the combine on Saturday. Hopefully, the Wolverines QB should perform his 40-yard dash at Michigan's Pro Day on March 22.

J.J. McCarthy points to his winning record at NFL Draft Combine

J.J. McCarthy is projected to be a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. McCarthy is currently ranked the No. 23 player on Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest Big Board, but his draft stock has been highly debated.

McCarthy didn't have to make flashy plays at Michigan and didn't throw the ball a ton, either. In his two years as the starter, McCarthy attempted just 713 career passes. However, he says the scouts should focus on his record as he only cared about winning.

"You know, like, stats for me aren't really the big thing, and all I really cared about was being the best teammate I could be and being the best quarterback I could possibly be," McCarthy said Friday at the NFL scouting combine, via ESPN. "And the only stat I cared about was W's, and we did pretty good in that category."

McCarthy also gave his scouting report, which says he wants to win.

"Tough, gritty guy who only cares about winning at the end of the day. Loves the game of football with a burning passion, loves his teammates, pretty much everything you want in a starting quarterback," McCarthy added.

Last year at Michigan, McCarthy went 240-for-332 for 2,991 yards, 22 touchdowns, and four interceptions. He often made the smart throws and wouldn't force anything. But how his game will translate to the NFL is a big question many fans have.