"J.J. McCarthy is a very special young man": Desmond Howard drops his reaction to Michigan's CFP national championship win

Michigan legend Desmond Howard praised J.J. McCarthy after national title win. The former Michigan star was ecstatic after the Wolverines won the CFP national championship over Washington on Monday night.

In a clip that surfaced on the internet, he warmly hugged J.J. McCarthy, the quarterback who led Michigan to a perfect 15-0 season.

Reporter Joel Sebastianelli shared that heartfelt video of Howard and McCarthy and tweeted:

“Love between Michigan legends.”

Howard, who won the Heisman Trophy in 1991, reposted it and praised McCarthy after the game on social media:

“Glad people finally get to see it that JJ (McCarthy) is a very special young man,” Howard wrote via X.

While, in response to his and Howard's warm hug, McCarthy told a reporter:

"Des is my guy. He's always been supportive from the get-go. Always had our backs."

Last night, the Michigan Wolverines dominated the Washington Huskies 34-13 to secure the CFP National Championship.

J.J. McCarthy's choice between the 2024 NFL Draft and a final season at Michigan?

J.J. McCarthy #9 of the Michigan Wolverines

The Wolverines overpowered the Huskies as QB J.J. McCarthy's rhythm and the run game sealed the deal.

McCarthy displayed his versatility as he threw for 140 yards and ran for his longest gain of the season with 22 yards on a key third-and-long in the third quarter. He also added 31 rushing yards to his record, making him 27-1 as a starter for the Wolverines.

One of the biggest questions heading into the 2024 NFL Draft is whether J.J. McCarthy will declare for it or return to Michigan for his senior season.

He has not ruled out either option, leaving the door open for a possible jump to the pros.

“I have not (made a decision) at all,” McCarthy informed the press in December. “I’m completely in the present moment, soaking in every single day, enjoying every single practice, every single meeting with my guys."

The 2024 draft class is loaded with talented QBs, such as Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Bo Nix, and Michael Penix Jr, so McCarthy will have to weigh his chances of being a high pick against the benefits of staying in college for another year.

