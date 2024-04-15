Jabre Barber injury: What happened to the Texas A&M WR

Jabre Barber will be out of action for Texas A&M for a long period after suffering a foot injury. The wide receiver, who has been impressive in practice, was one of Mike Elko's transfer acquisitions this offseason as he prepares for his first season as coach in College Station.

According to Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, the wideout has undergone surgery to repair the foot injury, and this will rule him out for several months. The Aggies will have to move on with the preparation for the upcoming season without the former Troy wide receiver.

After a successful season with the Trojans in 2023, Jabre Barber made a move to a Power Five team, where he will be able to boost his draft chances. He was already considered the Aggies' top receiver option ahead of the 2024 college football season before sustaining the injury.

When will Jabre Barber return?

There's no timetable for Jabre Barber’s return following his successful surgery. Nonetheless, he is expected to be out for a long period. According to some forecasts, the wide receiver might miss the entire 2024 season, which would force him to take a medical redshirt.

Barber's recent injury marks the second significant setback he has faced during his college career. Previously, he endured a season-ending leg injury during Troy's sixth game of the 2022 season. That season, he recorded 25 receptions for 351 yards and two touchdowns.

He came back and had his best season with the Trojans, recording 75 receptions for 999 yards and five touchdowns last season.

Texas A&M wide receiver room after Jabre Barber's injury

Jabre Barber was initially anticipated to make an impact for Texas A&M in the upcoming college football season. However, he has a slim chance of playing in a game for the Aggies in 2024, which comes as a huge disappointment for them.

Nonetheless, Texas A&M has a host of other wide receiver options who can fill in for the Troy transfer, with many of them looking to impress Elko. Senior Moose Muhammad and junior Noah Thomas are some of the top names in the Aggies wide receiver room.

The Aggies also boast senior Jahdae Walker, sophomore Micah Tease and Louisiana Tech transfer Cyrus Allen. There are also a host of freshmen looking to impress Elko ahead of next season. These include Izaiah Williams, Watson Wesley and Ernest Campbell.