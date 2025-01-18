"Jack Sawyer's gonna get crazy": Former Nebraska LB Will Compton takes a clear stance on Ohio State-Notre Dame

The Ohio State Buckeyes are set to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the College Football Playoff national championship game on Monday. Kicking off at 7:30 p.m. ET from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, two of college football's most storied programs will square off in the first-ever national championship game under the new 12-team playoff format.

Former Big Ten Conference football players Will Compton and Taylor Lewan discussed this highly anticipated matchup on "Bussin With The Boys." Compton took a clear stance ahead of the matchup.

"I think it's Ohio State," Compton said (Timestamp: 0:16). "Ohio State is much more talented. They're going to be challenged in the run game against Notre Dame, but I think they're up for the task. Jack Sawyer's going to get crazy, make a big play. I like Ohio State to win the national title."

He certainly did a number on his co-host, Lewan, who suited up for the Michigan Wolverines before being selected with the No. 11 pick in the 2014 NFL draft. Compton played for the Nebraska Cornhuskers from 2009 to 2012, making both former NFL stars well-informed on their Big Ten rivals.

Ohio State enters national championship as the heavy favorite over Notre Dame

Will Compton and Taylor Lewan mentioned the eyebrow-raising point spread for Monday's contest, as the Buckeyes enter as an 8.5-point favorite over the Fighting Irish. Ohio State opened as a nine-point favorite and saw the spread decrease to eight points before settling at 8.5 points.

Compton also predicted that Ohio State would cover the 8.5-point spread.

"Minus 8.5, I like them to cover," Compton said during the show.

Lewan and Compton continued to analyze the matchup, picking a talented Buckeyes roster as their favorites to win the national championship.

The Buckeyes have performed at a high level on both sides of the ball in each of their three playoff matchups thus far. Entering Monday's matchup, they have outscored opponents 111-52 through their three playoff games.

