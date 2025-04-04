  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Jack Sawyer shares how Ryan Day has created family culture at Ohio State

Jack Sawyer shares how Ryan Day has created family culture at Ohio State

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Apr 04, 2025 23:08 GMT
NFL: Scouting Combine - Source: Imagn
NFL: Scouting Combine - Source: Imagn

The Ohio State University has been able to produce a lot of quality NFL players over the years and there are a few more that could potentially get their opportunity to shine through the 2025 NFL draft. A lot of credit has been given to coach Ryan Day and the rest of the coaching staff for creating a culture that allows the team's players to thrive.

Ad

On The Bobby Carpenter Show with Anthony Schlegel, Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer made an appearance, where he discussed how the reigning national champions are more like a family rather than just a college football program.

"The way our program, our family's structured at Ohio State... it's a family. They love you, we're not doing anything based off fear or, you know, this or that. It's about, look, we're going to get to work, we're going to love each other, we're going to go as hard as we can here with the best coaching staff in the country. This is the best place to develop to go to the next level," Jack Sawyer said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Below is the full live stream of the show, as the conversation regarding the culture of Ohio State can be seen at around the eight-minute mark.

youtube-cover
Ad

Jack Sawyer has been an outstanding player and had a career season in 2024. The Buckeyes defensive end finished with 59 total tackles (25 solo, 34 assisted) with nine sacks, three forced fumbles, one interception, and six pass deflections.

Ohio State Buckeyes landing commits for 2026

The Ohio State Buckeyes are coming off winning the National Championship and need to replenish the roster with incoming high school recruits as they look to maintain their level of dominance next year. At the time of this writing, the Buckeyes have 10 hard commits in the Class of 2026, which is considered the third-ranked program, according to 247 Sports.

Ad

Below are the 10 hard commits that the Buckeyes have received:

  • Wide receiver Chris Henry Jr.
  • Safety Blaine Bradford
  • Offensive tackle Maxwell Riley
  • Safety Simeon Caldwell
  • Cornerback Jakob Weatherspoon
  • Offensive tackle Sam Greer
  • Wide receiver Jaeden Ricketts
  • Tight end Corbyn Fordham
  • Linebacker CJ Sanna
  • Interior offensive lineman Tucker Smith

This is a great look into the potential future of the program as these could be some key pieces in the next few years. They are not going to be playing in the next college football season unless they officially reclassify.

About the author
Vincent Pensabene

Vincent Pensabene

Twitter icon

Vincent is a College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with close to 6 years of experience. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Sport Business from Saint Leo University, and has worked with Pasco News Publications and Pro Football Focus.

Vincent's education has helped him approach sports writing from the understanding of what it takes to run a program/team and the business side of it. He has interviewed dozens of players, coaches and analysts and believes he asks the questions readers are interested in.

He ensures that the source is credible and cross-checks information before reporting to ensure accuracy and relevance in his articles.

Vincent doesn’t have a favorite team or player, as he tries to remain unbiased. However, he considers John Wooden the greatest coach of all time and the 1990 “Fifth Down Game” between Colorado and Missouri the most iconic College Sports moment.

For Vincent, College Sports is on par with the pro leagues as it is a professional pipeline with media rights deals and a free agency of sorts. He plays video games and hangs out with friends and family when he’s away from his keyboard.

Know More

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

Quick Links

Edited by Tushar Bahl
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी