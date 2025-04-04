Jack Sawyer shares how Ryan Day has created family culture at Ohio State

The Ohio State University has been able to produce a lot of quality NFL players over the years and there are a few more that could potentially get their opportunity to shine through the 2025 NFL draft. A lot of credit has been given to coach Ryan Day and the rest of the coaching staff for creating a culture that allows the team's players to thrive.

On The Bobby Carpenter Show with Anthony Schlegel, Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer made an appearance, where he discussed how the reigning national champions are more like a family rather than just a college football program.

"The way our program, our family's structured at Ohio State... it's a family. They love you, we're not doing anything based off fear or, you know, this or that. It's about, look, we're going to get to work, we're going to love each other, we're going to go as hard as we can here with the best coaching staff in the country. This is the best place to develop to go to the next level," Jack Sawyer said.

Below is the full live stream of the show, as the conversation regarding the culture of Ohio State can be seen at around the eight-minute mark.

Jack Sawyer has been an outstanding player and had a career season in 2024. The Buckeyes defensive end finished with 59 total tackles (25 solo, 34 assisted) with nine sacks, three forced fumbles, one interception, and six pass deflections.

Ohio State Buckeyes landing commits for 2026

The Ohio State Buckeyes are coming off winning the National Championship and need to replenish the roster with incoming high school recruits as they look to maintain their level of dominance next year. At the time of this writing, the Buckeyes have 10 hard commits in the Class of 2026, which is considered the third-ranked program, according to 247 Sports.

Below are the 10 hard commits that the Buckeyes have received:

Wide receiver Chris Henry Jr.

Safety Blaine Bradford

Offensive tackle Maxwell Riley

Safety Simeon Caldwell

Cornerback Jakob Weatherspoon

Offensive tackle Sam Greer

Wide receiver Jaeden Ricketts

Tight end Corbyn Fordham

Linebacker CJ Sanna

Interior offensive lineman Tucker Smith

This is a great look into the potential future of the program as these could be some key pieces in the next few years. They are not going to be playing in the next college football season unless they officially reclassify.

