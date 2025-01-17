Ohio State and Notre Dame made it to the CFP national championship game on the strength of their defense. In both cases, defensive line play is essential to their success, highlighting the importance of players like Jack Sawyer and Joshua Burnham.

The Buckeyes’ unit has allowed more than 17 points twice this season, both against Oregon. They are also coming off a game where they limited the Texas offense to 14 points. They forced two late turnovers to secure the victory at the Cotton Bowl. Sawyer essentially ended the game with a strip-and-score sack of Quinn Ewers.

Not to be outdone, Notre Dame’s defense has allowed over 20 points three times this season, but they’ve responded with key turnovers every time. The latest instance happened at the Orange Bowl when the pressure forced Drew Allar into a late interception.

For the national championship game, Sawyer and Burnham will look to once again create pressure and force mistakes. Here is the statistical comparison for both defensive linemen.

Jack Sawyer vs. Joshua Burnham's statistical comparison

Joshua Burnham is part of Notre Dame's vaunted defensive front. (Image Source: Imagn)

Tackles

Jack Sawyer has been productive at chasing down players at the point of attack. The senior has 56 tackles this season, 24 of them solo. He’s added 10 tackles in the postseason.

Despite missing three games this season, Joshua Burnham finished the season with 26 tackles, 12 solo. He has six tackles in the playoffs.

Sacks

One of the best aspects of Sawyer’s game is his ability to get to the quarterback. During the season, the Ohio State defensive end finished with nine quarterback takedowns. He’s added 4.5 sacks in the CFP.

While Burnham has been able to get some pressure on opposing quarterbacks, he hasn’t had any sacks during the season.

Forced Fumbles/Fumble Recoveries

The Buckeyes’ senior defensive end has forced three fumbles this season, with three recoveries. His 83-yard strip-and-score against Texas is the play of the season for Ohio State so far.

The Notre Dame defensive lineman forced one fumble during the season. He didn’t have any recoveries this year.

Pass Deflections/Interceptions

Sawyer has also been adept at getting his hands on some passes. He has one interception and six pass deflections this season. Coming into the CFP national championship game, Sawyer has six passes deflected in the postseason.

Burnham hasn’t been as prolific at getting his hands on the football. He had a single deflection during the season and hasn’t added any in the CFP.

