  "He can beat you with his arm": Auburn DC gets real about Jackson Arnold's true potential at 2025 fall camp

"He can beat you with his arm": Auburn DC gets real about Jackson Arnold's true potential at 2025 fall camp

By Maliha
Modified Aug 14, 2025 12:16 GMT
Syndication: Tuscaloosa News - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Tuscaloosa News - Source: Imagn

Jackson Arnold is expected to take over as Auburn’s starting quarterback in 2025, and anticipation for his debut remains high. In July, Hugh Freeze frustrated some Tigers fans when he admitted he had instructed defensive coordinator DJ Durkin to ease up on Arnold during spring practice to help build the quarterback’s confidence.

However, Durkin gave fans reason to be optimistic about Arnold’s ability after going up against him in fall camp.

"I love that he’s on our team, I really do," Durkin said (via On3's Justin Hokanson. "He can make all the throws, he makes good decisions, gets the ball out fast and he can beat you both ways. He can beat you with his arm or with his legs."
Arnold played two seasons at Oklahoma before transferring to Auburn. Coming off a 5-7 record in 2024, the Tigers are counting on the former Sooners standout to lead a turnaround.

The pressure is on Freeze, who becomes the first Auburn coach in 50 years to get a third season despite back-to-back losing years, and he is placing much of that hope on Arnold.

Freeze has also been encouraged by Arnold’s performance in camp.

“I’m really pleased with his decision-making,” Freeze said (via AL.com). “The ball is coming out quick, and I think he’s using his legs when he doesn’t feel comfortable with what he sees and creating.”

Auburn’s quarterback room also includes transfer Ashton Daniels and five-star 2025 recruit Deuce Knight.

Jackson Arnold earns big nod from former college coach

On Sunday’s episode of Josh Pate’s College Football Show, Josh Pate identified Jackson Arnold as one of the biggest question marks heading into the fall. Pate said Arnold’s performance so far hasn’t been “totally terrible” or “totally great."

However, former UCLA star and current CBS college football analyst Rick Neuheisel is high on Arnold’s potential. The ex-Colorado coach even named Arnold his top newcomer for the 2025 season.

“The reason I’m so long on him and his chances to be successful there is [Hugh Freeze] needs him to be so successful there,” Neuheisel said on Tuesday (via AL.com).
"There is a bond immediately between head coach and quarterback. [Freeze] is a quarterback friendly guy. I think Jackson Arnold is going to have a heck of a impact on War Eagle Nation.”

Arnold will make his debut for Auburn on Aug. 29 against Baylor.

Maliha

Maliha

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

