Jackson Arnold expected to miss Manning Passing Academy to focus on bonding with Auburn WRs

Auburn's Jackson Arnold received a prestigious invitation to the Manning Passing Academy, but the quarterback is passing on it in order to achieve maximum chemistry with his receivers ahead of the 2025 season, according to ESPN's Chris Low.
"QB Jackson Arnold wants to spend every minute he can with his @AuburnFootball WRs this summer, so much so that he doesn’t plan to attend the Manning Passing Academy. Arnold was honored to be invited, but Hugh Freeze said Arnold didn’t want to miss key time building chemistry," Low tweeted.
Arnold transferred to Auburn this offseason after failing to impress in his first season as the Oklahoma Sooners' starting quarterback. Last year, Arnold recorded 1,421 passing yards, with 12 touchdowns and three interceptions. He had a mediocre QBR of 47.8, which ranked 91st in the nation. His one silver lining was his 444 yards and three touchdowns on 150 carries.
Hugh Freeze on his mentality for the upcoming season at Auburn
Hugh Freeze knows this season at Auburn will be make or break for him after two losing years at the SEC school. Some would panic, especially considering his personal circumstances. Shortly after the season ended, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. However, Freeze has no intention of it getting in the way of success at Auburn.
"I think it's as settled as we've been as a program, the continuity of our staff, the pieces of our staff that we've added and what we've been able to do in building our roster in high school recruiting and in the portal," Freeze told ESPN on Tuesday. "Now, we've got to go compete and win some more games, but I don't feel any sense of panic.
"We're on our way to getting where we want to be and where we should be."
With regards to cancer, he decided not to let it take over his life, either. Since his initial diagnosis in February, he has been informed by doctors that his type of cancer is not highly aggressive and that there is room to maneuver. He has decided to postpone surgery until January.
Auburn Tigers Fans? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.