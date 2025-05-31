Jackson Arnold Heisman Predictions: Exploring Auburn QB’s chances at most coveted individual prize in college football 

Jackson Arnold will continue his college football journey at Auburn in 2025 following his winter transfer. After what was a tumultuous season as the starting quarterback of Oklahoma in 2024, the quarterback hit the transfer portal to revive his career in a different environment.

Arnold was recruited as a five-star prospect in the class of 2023 by the Sooners and was widely expected to succeed Dillon Gabriel. He eventually took on the starting role in 2024 after Gabriel surprisingly transferred to Oregon. However, things didn't work out well for him.

Playing under Hugh Freeze in 2025, there's an expectation that the quarterback will be able to get back on track. He's already been touted as one of the surprise contenders for the Heisman Trophy.

Here's a closer look at the possibility of that happening.

Jackson Arnold's Heisman odds

Jackson Arnold is currently not one of the players projected to be the top contenders for the Heisman Trophy in 2025. However, the quarterback possesses a good chance of entering the mix during the season if he's able to get things right immediately at Auburn.

Arnold has a +6000 odds to win the Heisman Trophy in 2025, according to FanDuel and DraftKings, placing him among the potential dark horses. With the talent he brought into the landscape, there's no doubt he could challenge for the award despite his previous struggles.

Should he eventually claim the award, Arnold would be Auburn's first Heisman Trophy winner since Cam Ward in 2010. He would also be the fourth winner from the Tigers, with Pat Sullivan and Bo Jackson.

Hugh Freeze has a positive review for Jackson Arnold so far

Following his participation at Auburn's spring camp, Hugh Freeze is high on Jackson Arnold ahead of the 2025 college football season. The coach has had only positive reviews of the quarterback so far, igniting the expectations among fans and the media.

"There were no weaknesses,” Freeze said at the SEC Spring Meetings via SI.com. “There was a reason he was the Gatorade Player of the Year. Everything I saw in the spring validated what I knew of him as a recruit."

Auburn struggled significantly at the quarterback position last season, with Payton Thorne and Hank Brown failing to live up to expectations. Arnold's arrival brings renewed hope to the program in its mission to get back on its feet.

Top competitors for the Heisman Trophy

Arch Manning, Texas, +700

Garrett Nussmeier, LSU, +900

Drew Allar, Penn State, +1000

Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State, +1400

Cade Klubnik, Clemson, +1400

Julian Sayin, Ohio State, +1500

Dante Moore, Oregon, +1800

LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina, +2000

Gunnar Stockton, Georgia, +2500

DJ Lagway, Florida, +2500

Ryan Williams, Alabama, +3000

