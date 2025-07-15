Jackson Arnold makes surprising admission on Hugh Freeze's golfing amid growing criticism against Auburn HC

Auburn quarterback Jackson Arnold has come out in defense of the Tigers coach, Hugh Freeze, amidst growing criticism about his golfing activities. The junior quarterback is appearing at the SEC Media Days ahead of his first season at Auburn after transferring from Oklahoma.

Ad

Arnold defended his new coach while appearing on the show “SEC This Morning,” where he said:

“Coach Freeze loves to play golf. At the end of the day, you’ve got to have something outside of football to go and kind of get away from football. I feel like if Auburn was—if the team last year was 8-4, 9-3, we’re not even having the same conversation right now. We didn’t make a bowl game last year, maybe recruiting is a little shaky right the second, I guess you can go and blame that. I bet you Coach Freeze is playing golf just as much last year as he is this year.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Hugh Freeze has been known to be an avid golf player. However, he has come under criticism for this recently, especially by Tigers fans who are not pleased with the team’s 5-7 finish last season. News outlet AL.com had reported in June that Freeze had played golf 10 times just last month and up to 20 times this year.

This isn’t an issue, as far as Arnold, who admitted to being a golf player himself, is concerned. He continued:

Ad

“People have to have outlets outside of football. I play golf. I’ll go and play two times a week, if I have the time to, because I enjoy playing. It’s summer, you’re grinding, you’re working out with the guys. You get your football in, and after that, I go home and I decompress, whether that’s playing golf or watching TV or cooking or grilling out or doing whatever.”

Ad

Analyst predicts Jackson Arnold impact for Hugh Freeze’s Auburn

College football analyst David Pollack has predicted Hugh Freeze will take full advantage of Jackson Arnold’s strength for Auburn’s offense. He said:

“The biggest question mark is Jackson Arnold, and it’s not even close. Last year was tough. But I do think the one thing that I know about [Arnold] is that he’s an elite runner. And I do know Hugh Freeze with an elite runner at quarterback is a dangerous freaking animal.”

Jackson Arnold started in nine games for the Sooners last season, throwing for 1,421 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also rushed for 444 yards and three touchdowns on 150 carries.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kayode Akinwumi Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.



While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.



When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In." Know More