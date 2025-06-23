"Jackson Arnold was a poor man's David Ash" - CFB analyst discloses one major flaw about Auburn QB

There was a lot of anticipation ahead of Jackson Arnold becoming Oklahoma’s starting quarterback in 2024. Following the unexpected departure of Dillon Gabriel to Oregon, the former five-star recruit was next in line of succession, and there was a lot of hype around him.
However, Arnold failed to live up to expectations last season as the Sooners recorded another losing season under Brent Venables. The quarterback led an offense that struggled significantly in many phases, losing his starting role to Michael Hawkins Jr. for some games.
On a Saturday installment of the “Adapt & Respond with RJ Young” podcast, RJ Young commented on the major flaws of Arnold while describing what new Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer will offer. He pointed at Arnold’s poor throwing last season, comparing him to a former college football quarterback.
“It's not like Jackson could not have wheels. Jackson Arnold could have been a thousand-yard rusher,” Young said (Timestamp: 7:32). “Probably should have been a thousand-yard rusher because he couldn't trust him to throw the football.”
“If LaNorris Sellers was a poor man’s Jalen Milroe, Jackson Arnold was a poor man’s David Ash. I just don't trust you throwing the ball because you've given me nothing on this. And whenever he could throw the ball, Oklahoma was unstoppable.”
Arnold was only able to throw for 1,421 yards and touchdowns last season. He also added 444 yards and three touchdowns on the ground before his transfer to Auburn.
Hugh Freeze speaks highly of Jackson Arnold despite the Oklahoma debacle
Despite failing to live up to the lofty expectations at Oklahoma, Auburn coach Hugh Freeze is elated to have Jackson Arnold on his team. The coach gave a positive review of the quarterback at the SEC Spring Meetings in May after seeing him perform in the spring camp.
"There were no weaknesses,” Freeze said. “There was a reason he was the Gatorade Player of the Year. Everything I saw in the spring validated what I knew of him as a recruit."
"He's got the arm strength, he's got enough mobility, he's got a high enough football IQ, a competitive spirit," Freeze continued to enthuse. "He just needed some confidence, I think our receiver room helps him with that... I'm excited to see what he's going to do this fall."
Auburn had a lot of issues at the quarterback position last season, with Payton Thorne and Hank Brown failing to live up to expectations for the team. The arrival of Arnold offers hope for Freeze to finally get things right at the program as he enters his third season.
