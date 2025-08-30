Jackson Arnold's GF Skyler Marshall cheers for Auburn QB with 5-word message attending Tigers' season-opener vs. Baylor

Jackson Arnold was named Auburn’s starting quarterback after spending the past two seasons at Oklahoma. On Friday, he officially began his Auburn career against Baylor at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas, marking the Tigers' first true road opener since 2002.

Joining Arnold in Waco was his girlfriend, Skyler Marshall, who shared a photo from the stadium with the caption:

"Here we gooooo!"

Jackson Arnold's GF Skyler Marshall cheers for Auburn QB vs. Baylor

Marshall later reposted a video of Arnold and his teammates entering the field, writing:

"Let's go #11!"

Auburn went on to beat Baylor 38–24, with Arnold playing a major role in the win. He rushed for 137 of Auburn’s 307 total rushing yards and scored two touchdowns. His first touchdown came on a 24-yard run that capped a 96-yard drive in the opening quarter,

Arnold added another on a 27-yard burst during a fourth-and-1 play with just five minutes left in the game. His strong performance reflected the confidence Auburn coach Hugh Freeze has in him.

“I’m a big believer in him, obviously,” Freeze said ahead of Friday's game (via On3). “That’s who he went after, and I loved him out of high school and I love him even more today.

"I just want to help him as much as I can. Get him off to a fast start where his confidence just grows and grows because he’s a talented kid, and one who we believe in.”

Arnold was a five-star recruit coming out of Denton Guyer High School (Texas).

Hugh Freeze provides his take on Jackson Arnold's performance against Baylor

Jackson Arnold wasn’t able to fully prove his talent at Oklahoma, as frequent injuries along the Sooners’ offensive line left him with poor protection, and he also battled health setbacks of his own.

However, at Auburn, Arnold has flourished and now owns the most rushing yards by a Tigers quarterback (137) since Nick Marshall’s 214-yard performance against Tennessee in 2013. Against Baylor, he broke off six runs of 10 yards or more, earning strong praise from Hugh Freeze.

"I thought Jackson played solid and didn't force hardly anything and just took what they gave us," Freeze said (via Auburn Undercover). "They were determined to not let us throw it down the field. They played two high safeties the entire night, pretty much. Thus, the rushing.

"After that first drive, we had eight consecutive drives of seven-plus plays. I really think Jackson would agree that the two we didn't score points on, we kind of shot ourselves in the foot. They got us with a blitz, and we got a holding penalty that killed the drive."

Auburn will open its home schedule against Ball State on Sept. 6.

