Jackson Arnold's GF Skyler Marshall decides on stylish gameday outfit as Auburn takes on Ball State in Week 2

Jackson Arnold and the Auburn Tigers are entering Week 2 of the college football season. The Hugh Freeze-led team will face the Ball State Cardinals on Saturday. The quarterback's girlfriend, Skyler Marshall, showed her excitement for the game and also asked fans to give their opinion about her outfit.&quot;All girls, please listen. I need your help,&quot; Marshall said in her Instagram reel. &quot;Tomorrow is Auburn game day. It's not a really huge game or anything, so my outfit doesn't have to be like top-tier. But I have two options and I really can't decide.&quot; Skyler then showed the two outfits: the first was a denim dress, paired with an orange purse and gold sandals. The second outfit was a &quot;cute set&quot; that included tiger print shorts and the same patterned top. By the end of the video, it seems like Skyler made up her mind to wear the second outfit to the game. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKnow more about Jackson Arnold and GF Skyler's relationshipThe Auburn University quarterback and Skyler Marshall started dating each other in 2020 and have been giving a sneak peek into their relationship since his Sooners days. She has attended several college football games to support Jackson Arnold. While he wa the Sooners squad, she was seen hugging her boyfriend on the field with the caption:&quot;Literally so proud of you!🫶🏻&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe couple celebrated their third anniversary in a wholesome post. Jackson Arnold also wrote a cute message to Skyler.&quot;Happy 3 years to my girl, [I] couldn’t imagine life without you! ❤️&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostArnold played for the Oklahoma Sooners as a backup QB and appeared in seven games. He transferred to Auburn University in December 2024 and earned the starting position.The Tigers defeated the Baylor Bears in Week 1 of college football. Jackson Arnold passed for 108 yards, rushed for 137 yards and scored two touchdowns. The team is a 42.5-point favorite against Ball State.