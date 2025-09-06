  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Jackson Arnold's GF Skyler Marshall decides on stylish gameday outfit as Auburn takes on Ball State in Week 2

Jackson Arnold's GF Skyler Marshall decides on stylish gameday outfit as Auburn takes on Ball State in Week 2

By Neha Joshi
Published Sep 06, 2025 17:54 GMT
Image Credit: @_jacksonarnold/Instagram
Image Credit: @_jacksonarnold/Instagram

Jackson Arnold and the Auburn Tigers are entering Week 2 of the college football season. The Hugh Freeze-led team will face the Ball State Cardinals on Saturday. The quarterback's girlfriend, Skyler Marshall, showed her excitement for the game and also asked fans to give their opinion about her outfit.

Ad
"All girls, please listen. I need your help," Marshall said in her Instagram reel. "Tomorrow is Auburn game day. It's not a really huge game or anything, so my outfit doesn't have to be like top-tier. But I have two options and I really can't decide."

Skyler then showed the two outfits: the first was a denim dress, paired with an orange purse and gold sandals. The second outfit was a "cute set" that included tiger print shorts and the same patterned top. By the end of the video, it seems like Skyler made up her mind to wear the second outfit to the game.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Know more about Jackson Arnold and GF Skyler's relationship

The Auburn University quarterback and Skyler Marshall started dating each other in 2020 and have been giving a sneak peek into their relationship since his Sooners days. She has attended several college football games to support Jackson Arnold. While he wa the Sooners squad, she was seen hugging her boyfriend on the field with the caption:

Ad
"Literally so proud of you!🫶🏻"
Ad

The couple celebrated their third anniversary in a wholesome post. Jackson Arnold also wrote a cute message to Skyler.

"Happy 3 years to my girl, [I] couldn’t imagine life without you! ❤️"
Ad

Arnold played for the Oklahoma Sooners as a backup QB and appeared in seven games. He transferred to Auburn University in December 2024 and earned the starting position.

The Tigers defeated the Baylor Bears in Week 1 of college football. Jackson Arnold passed for 108 yards, rushed for 137 yards and scored two touchdowns. The team is a 42.5-point favorite against Ball State.

About the author
Neha Joshi

Neha Joshi

Twitter icon

Neha is a College Sports writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English Literature and 3 years of experience in reporting.

Specializing in sports entertainment, Neha's strength lies in crafting engaging and insightful content that captures the excitement and drama of collegiate athletics. She takes pride in profiling personalities and the stories behind the teams and athletes showcasing unique perspectives with narrative flair, providing readers with a deeper understanding of the human side of college sports.

A fan of Alabama football and the Uconn Huskies' men's and women’s basketball teams, Neha believes College Sports is as significant as the NBA and NFL because it lays the foundation for the future success of pro league teams. She admires Baker Mayfield’s passion, determination, and competitive spirit, while Dan Hurley and Dawn Staley top her coaches list.

Neha likes reading, watching movies and documentaries, cooking, playing badminton and running on the treadmill when not reporting. For her, Villanova’s stunning upset win over Georgetown in the 1985 NCAA men’s basketball championship game and the “Kick Six” play in the 2013 Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn are the most iconic college sports moments of all time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications