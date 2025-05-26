Jackson Arnold's GF Skyler Marshall shares adorable Sunday snap with Auburn QB via latest IG story

After spending two seasons with the Oklahoma Sooners, quarterback Jackson Arnold entered the transfer portal in December, and within 10 days, he was signed by the Auburn Tigers.

Before the new season and the training camp begin, Arnold is enjoying the offseason downtime with his girlfriend, Skyler Marshall, in Australia. The two have been together since December 2020.

On Sunday, Marshall shared a mirror snap twinning as she posed in a white top paired with beige pants, accessorized with a white handbag adorned with stones, bracelets and a gold watch. Arnold wore a white t-shirt and black pants

Marshall's Instagram story

Previously, Marshall shared glimpses from their vacation in Melbourne, Australia, with an Instagram post last week.

"Week in Australia with my person!! ❤️" she wrote in the caption.

As Arnold prepares for the upcoming season with the Auburn Tigers, Marshall continues to support him both on and off the field.

Skyler Marshall posts two-word message after Jackson Arnold's transfer portal move to Auburn

Jackson Arnold, who was a five-star recruit in the 2023 class and was ranked the top quarterback in the transfer portal, was signed by the Tigers on Dec. 14. Five months later, when Arnold enrolled in Auburn, Marshall shared a carousel of photos, mostly with her boyfriend, with a two-word reaction:

"Hi Auburn!🤍"

Auburn coach Hugh Freeze spoke highly of Arnold's fit within the team's offensive scheme.

"He's a dual-threat guy who understands the RPO system extremely well and throws the deep ball extremely well," Freeze said.

Arnold is the highest-rated quarterback signing in the school's history.

During his freshman year in Oklahoma, Jackson Aronold served as Dillon Gabriel's backup, appearing in seven games and completing 44 of 69 passes for 563 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions.

In the 2024 season, Arnold stepped into the starting role, completing 154 of 246 passes (62.6%) for 1,421 yards, 12 touchdowns and three interceptions. On the ground, he added 444 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 150 carries. A highlight of his season was a standout performance against Alabama, where he rushed for a career-high 131 yards in a 24-3 victory.

With two seasons of college eligibility remaining, Jackson Arnold is primed to do well with his new team in 2025.

