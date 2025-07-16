Jackson Arnold's GF Skyler Marshall has wholesome 3-word reaction to Auburn QB leading the podium at SEC Media days

Quarterback Jackson Arnold began his collegiate journey with the Oklahoma Sooners in 2023. After two seasons, he transferred to join the Auburn Tigers in December 2024. He is now viewed as the team's new starting quarterback for the upcoming season.

Amid his offseason training, Jackson Arnold appeared during the SEC media days while speaking for the Auburn Tigers. Arnold's girlfriend, Skyler Marshall, was flabbergasted after seeing him on the big screen.

In an Instagram story she shared, Marshall had a three-word reaction for Arnold while sharing a photo of him speaking with the press.

"This is exciting!!!" Marshall wrote in the caption.

Jackson Arnold's girlfriend, Skyler Marshall's Instagram story via @skylerrmarshall.

Arnold and his girlfriend began dating in 2020. They made their relationship public in June 2021, when Marshall 'soft-launched' her boyfriend on social media. Over the years, she has been one of Arnold's strongest pillars of support as he navigates through his collegiate career.

Last season, Arnold was initially named as the starting quarterback of the Oklahoma Sooners. However, he was later benched for true freshman Michael Hawkins Jr. after four games.

Arnold saw time in a total of 10 games for the team and recorded 1,421 yards and 12 TDs passing.

Jackson Arnold opens up about 2024 season at SEC Media Days

At the event, the quarterback opened up about his time with the Oklahoma Sooners last season. Arnold stated that it was a 'tough' time, but he is now looking forward to making a name with the Auburn Tigers.

"Last year was tough," Arnold said. "Obviously, not ideal whatsoever. But I think perseverance was a big thing that I learned last year and kind of fighting through the tough times, and we did play in some big games last year."

"So now I really, fully understand what it's like playing a long SEC schedule against some good teams."

The Tigers had Payton Thorne as their starting quarterback last season. However, he ended up signing with the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent this year.

Jackson Arnold has two years of eligibility remaining. However, if he has a stellar 2025 season with the Tigers, the quarterback might decide to declare for next year's draft.

