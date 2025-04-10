Jackson Arnold's reformed help gets highlighted by CFB analyst

College football analyst Lance Taylor believes Jackson Arnold will have a good season with the Auburn Tigers. The quarterback transferred to the team after two campaigns with the Oklahoma Sooners.

On Thursday's episode of "The Next Round" podcast, Taylor discussed how Arnold will have more talented players around him at Auburn than at Oklahoma to help win games next season.

"We brought this up with Alabama when we were talking about the totality of their offense," Taylor said (01:15). "It was a little messy at times. Not only were you missing your top five receivers due to injury, you also didn't have a running back that went over 600 yards rushing. Oklahoma traditionally has a 1,000-yard guy back there. Jackson Arnold was their second-leading rusher with 444 yards. ... The offensive line, there wasn't a lot of skill around him. So, he's about to have the best skill he's had around him.

Earlier in the episode, Taylor noted that the QB improved last year with the Sooners despite not having his best wide receivers available. The college football insider added that he must still work on his pass completion rate.

"You go back to last year or go back to the end of 2023, and he got that bowl start, and he turned it over, I think, five times in that game," Taylor said (0:44). "So everybody was like, 'Man, this guy, he's got to protect the football. If you really look at his numbers from last year, aside from being sacked 34 times, 63% completion. Not awful. He needs to work on that a bit. I mean, that's solid. 12 touchdowns, only three picks. He only threw three picks all year."

Jackson Arnold's options at wide receiver with Auburn Tigers

Jackson Arnold will have several options at WR to help make plays for the 2025 season. One player who could be a key target for him is Cam Coleman, who is set to return for his sophomore year. He had the second-most receiving yards on the Tigers last year with 37 receptions for 598 yards and eight touchdowns.

Malcolm Simmons is another returning WR who could play an important role in the offense. As a freshman, he ended the 2024 season with 40 receptions for 451 yards and three TDs.

Auburn also signed Eric Singleton Jr. from the transfer portal to help the team compete. Last season, he was the receiving yards leader of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, recording 56 receptions for 754 yards and three TDs.

The Tigers have the talent at the WR position to help Arnold succeed as the starting QB.

