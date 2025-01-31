Jacory Croskey-Merritt stats last night: Looking at 2025 Shrine Bowl MVP's record in Arlington

The 100th annual East-West Shrine Bowl played in Arlington saw an electrifying performance from Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who won the 2025 Shrine Bowl MVP honors. The Arizona running back was the key offensive force in the East’s 25-0 shutout victory over the West.

From the opening snap, Croskey-Merritt made it clear he was going to be a problem for the West defense. He carried the ball 11 times for 97 yards and two touchdowns, averaging an impressive 8.8 yards per carry.

His first touchdown came in the second quarter. He quickly followed up with another score, giving him two touchdowns before halftime and putting the East firmly in control (22-0).

With his Shrine Bowl MVP performance, Croskey-Merritt has certainly improved his stock ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt's draft prospects

Jacory Croskey-Merritt played his first four seasons for Alabama State before transferring to New Mexico in 2023 and then landing at Arizona for his final season in 2024.

In 2019, as a freshman at Alabama State, he recorded 72 carries for 186 yards, averaging 2.6 yards per carry with two touchdowns and a long run of 18 yards. The following year, his production dipped slightly with 43 carries for 164 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 3.8 yards per carry.

By 2021, he saw an increased workload, rushing 121 times for 433 yards, with an improved average of 3.6 yards per carry and five touchdowns. In 2022, he maintained a similar pace with 120 carries for 470 yards, averaging 3.9 yards per carry and four touchdowns.

His breakthrough season came in 2023 with New Mexico, where he exploded for 1,190 yards on 189 carries, averaging an impressive 6.3 yards per rush and scoring 17 touchdowns.

In 2024, with Arizona, he carried the ball 13 times for 106 yards at a stellar 8.2 yards per carry and scored one touchdown.

Despite his impressive Shrine Bowl performance, Jacory Croskey-Merritt is currently projected as an undrafted free agent (UDFA) in the 2025 NFL Draft. He holds an overall ranking of 415th, with his highest evaluation placing him at 196th, per NFL Mock Draft Database.

