Jalen Milroe claps back at Patriots' OC Bill O'Brien for discouraging the Alabama QB: "How would you feel if I told you that you sucked?"

On Thursday's press conference ahead of the Rose Bowl, Jalen Milroe spoke of his journey as a player. He stated that current Patriots and former Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien once had harsh advice for him:

"My own offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien told me I shouldn't play quarterback, that's something I have motivation from."

When asked how he reacted to the hard-to-swallow advice, Milroe said the following:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"How would you feel if I told you 'You suck?'... The biggest thing for me is stay true to myself and stay the same, the only thing that changed about me is that I had an opportunity and I seized it. I had a bigger purpose than anyone's opinion."

Jalen Milroe has been one of the biggest turnarounds of the season. The Alabama signal-caller almost lost the starting position for good after a poor showing during Week 2's 24-34 defeat to the Texas Longhorns.

In Week 3, Nick Saban was so worried about the quarterback position that he sat Milroe and gave a chance to both his backups.

Expand Tweet

Even poorer showings by Ty Simpson and Tyler Buchner convinced Saban to stick with Milroe. Buchner's career effectively ended after the disappointment, with the player transferring to Notre Dame to play lacrosse.

What followed was a slow but steady transformation for Milroe, who became a reliable starter and led the Crimson Tide to yet another SEC title. He was even included in the Heisman watchlist during the second half of the season.

Jalen Milroe's 2023 stats

In 2023, the Alabama man recorded 2,718 passing yards, with 23 touchdowns and six interceptions for a QBR of 83.2 (10th among QBs in the nation). He also had 468 rushing yards, with 12 touchdowns, which is not too shabby for a QB.

Jalen Milroe still has the chance to close out his first year as a starter with a national championship. The Crimson Tide is set to play the top-ranked Michigan Wolverines in the Rose Bowl CFP semifinal.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season