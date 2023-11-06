Jalen Milroe Heisman Trophy Odds after Week 10 of College Football

Could Jalen Milroe win the Heisman Trophy? The turnaround for the Alabama Crimson Tide with Jalen Milroe has been amazing, so much so the player now has an outside chance of winning the most coveted individual award in college football. For a season that started with Alabama looking as lost as it did at quarterback, especially in weeks 2 and 3, the fact that the bookies give Milroe +2500 odds of winning the Heisman is nothing short of extraordinary.

Let's not forget that Milroe almost lost the starting job after that Week 2 defeat to Texas at home, with both Ty Simpson and Tyler Buchner taking shots at it in Week 3's wobbly victory over South Florida 17-3.

The rise of the stock of Jalen Milroe is directly related to Saturday's victory over LSU 42-28. Milroe threw for 219, and ran for 155 yards. He recorded four rushing touchdowns, the first Crimson Tide quarterback to do so. It would be an appropriate time, that while impressive, his showing was against one of the worst defenses in college football this year.

Jalen Milroe: 2023 Heisman Trophy odds updated

The leading favorites for the Heisman Trophy are Washington's Michael Penix Jr. (+150) and Oregon's Bo Nix (+150). The top five is completed by Michigan's J.J. McCarthy, Florida State's Jordan Travis, and Georgia's Carson Beck.

At +2500 Jalen Milroe is the seventh player with the best odds to win the Heisman Trophy, just behind Ohio State's WR Marvin Harrison who has odds of +1400.

We have to be clear about his chances. While his turnaround has been impressive, Milroe will not win the Heisman.

Jalen Milroe 2023 season by the numbers

Milroe has 1836 passing yards, with 15 touchdown passes and five interceptions in the season so far. His QBR of 82 is 13th among signal-callers nationally and has a 64.2% completion percentage. He has also run for 297 yards, with nine rushing touchdowns.

His best game was without a doubt Saturday's game against LSU. However, in this game, the player relied more upon his running ability than his throwing prowess. His best game passing would be the 26-20 victory over Texas A&M where he had 321 passing yards, three touchdown passes, and one interception.

Alabama is currently No. 8, and while Milroe will not win the Heisman he might lead the Crimson Tide to another chance at the national title.