Jalen Milroe's gamebreaking speed for a touchdown with pump fake is no less than a SpaceX launch : WATCH

Jalen Milroe has answered all his critics in a single game. Before coming into week 5, Alabama faced a lot of criticism due to its quarterback situation. But it looks like a solved mystery, at least for now.

Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide were up against a decent Mississippi State team and for the first time this season didn't seem to struggle at the start. At the end, they secured a dominating 40-17 victory. The reason is that Milroe has found a way to move the chains in the Alabama offense.

Alabama has fallen back on a good old run game against the Bulldogs and it is working. So much so that Jalen Milroe pump fake run is getting compared to a Space X launch.

Milroe seems to be on wheels in the week 5 clash against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Though he affected many plays with his Flash-like speed in the game, one particular play is turning heads on social media. Some say it is like a SpaceX launch. Watch this and decide for yourself.

Milroe pauses for a moment after the pump fake to really sell it to the Bulldogs' defense. Then, he just darts through a tight window, all the way to the endzone, resulting in a 53-yard touchdown for the Crimson Tide. There was the answer to Nick Saban's recent offensive woes, running the ball.

Jalen Milroe isn't just running the ball well this weekend, his accuracy with the arm has also shot up. This opens up a whole other avenue for Saban's offense. So after weeks of initial struggle, the tide might be rolling in Alabama's favor.

Alabama fans in awe of Jalen Milroe

The Alabama fans finally like what they see from Jalen Milroe against MS State. His run game has got a lot of attention in the week 5 clash. But it looks like his passing ability against the Bulldogs has gone a little under the radar. This fan promptly pointed it out for everybody.

According to this fan, Milroe looks like the Flash when he runs full throttle.

A fan compared the Alabama QB to a former Alabama QB, Jalen Hurts.

This fan is in awe of Milroe's performance in the first half.

Alabama have a strong grip on the game and Nick Saban will finally be happy with the boys. Can the offense continue with the same confidence in future games? Especially in the week 6 clash against Texas A&M?